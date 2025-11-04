Powered by RND
Hindsight- The Fracture
JD Walsh
FictionDrama
  • Hindsight: The Fracture Episode 6
    Tyus and Miana return to Fairview with the explosive proof they need, forcing a final, dramatic confrontation at city hall. But in the season's final moments, a shocking betrayal reveals a new, unexpected player, plunging the city into an even darker future.
    42:42
  • Hindsight: The Fracture Episode 3
    A security guards testimony reveals a shocking new suspect was on the bridge the night it collapsed. Tyus is lured into a secret meeting with the resistance, where he's offered an impossible choice that could topple his father. But the meeting's true purpose is to reveal the city's ultimate, terrifying secret.
    32:46
  • Hindsight: The Fracture Episode 4
    A spy is exposed within the resistance, just as damning proof of the Cull's corruption finally comes to light. Reeling from his father's lies, Tyus makes an irreversible decision to escape Fairview, seeking help from a mysterious figure known as the Coyote.
    34:02
  • Hindsight: The Fracture Episode 5
    Having survived their desperate leap, Tyus and Miana land in the strange and decayed world of "back home." Tasked with finding the one piece of evidence that can expose the Great Migration conspiracy, they must navigate a hostile city, find a way back to Fairview before the 60-second window closes forever.
    32:47
  • Hindsight: The Fracture Episode 2
    Following the bridge collapse, Tyus's search for the mysterious "Rebecca" leads him to a shocking truth about her identity that changes everything . Reeling from this discovery, a confrontation with his father unearths a devastating, 20-year-old secret about Tyus's own past. Just as his world is turned upside down, his new rival resurfaces with a bold public challenge that puts them on a direct collision course.
    32:16

About Hindsight- The Fracture

In the small town of Fairview, the annual Cull is a weapon. Every year, 10% of the least productive citizens disappear—a brutal ritual the powerful Mayor uses to maintain absolute control. This is the story of the hidden resistance, a son's betrayal, and the desperate fight to expose the truth: the Cull is not random, and it is far more sinister than anyone could imagine.
FictionDramaScience Fiction

