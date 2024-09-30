The first five episodes are available now. Subscribe today!
Loved, hated, and an endlessly controversial figure in modern sports, Georgia Frontiere's story is one of ambition, power, scandal, and a relentless quest for respect and legacy. Inheriting the LA RAMS after the sudden and mysterious death of her sixth husband, Georgia, once dubbed a "trophy wife," defies expectations by taking her shot at a Super Bowl trophy. MADAM RAM follows the extraordinary rise of Georgia Frontiere, played by Toni Collette, from aspiring opera singer and entertainer to a trailblazing NFL owner. Eccentric and fearless, she navigates a male-dominated world using astrological charts to guide her decisions.
Expect the Unexpected | Episode 1
Georgia Rosenbloom recounts her rise to power as the Rams’ owner following her husband’s mysterious death, navigating grief, media scrutiny, and the complexities of her new role, all while preparing for the battleground that lies ahead.
This episode contains graphic language.
~~~
Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films production, created by Michelle Rosenfarb.
~~~
This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters
and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes.
~~~
~~~
--------
36:34
BONUS: Rachel Brosnahan and Creator Sabrina Jaglom on "The Making Of Listening In"
Rachel Brosnahan and Creator Sabrina Jaglom dive into the process of bringing an audio drama to life -- from the development process to production and post-production -- in this exclusive conversation. Moderated by QCODE EVP of Production Sandra Yee Ling.
--------
32:37
Onwards | Episode 8
In the season finale of Listening In, the truth finally comes out. Julia takes matters into her own hands and tries to do the right thing – but who stands to benefit?
Warning: This episode contains Adult Content and Adult Language.
~~
--------
27:41
SSE | Episode 7
Nothing is what it seems; nobody in the building is who they appear to be. Julia doesn’t know who she can turn to in the building, so she confides in her editor and friend Susan, who promises to help her. An unexpected ally is revealed.
Warning: This episode contains Adult Content and Adult Language.
~~
--------
26:20
Three’s Company | Episode 6
Julia sets a trap on Sienna and Shane. With their help, she begins to piece together the truth of what’s been going on, both with her sound system and in the building, revealing a plot larger than she could have possibly imagined.
Warning: This episode contains Adult Content and Adult Language.
~~
When her home speaker begins picking up her neighbors’ conversations and broadcasting them into her apartment, a lonely recent New York transplant, Julia (Rachel Brosnahan) becomes increasingly obsessed with her neighbors' lives. But what begins as a voyeuristic endeavor quickly devolves into a situation with real world consequences, and she quickly realizes she doesn’t know who to trust.
From the makers of Last Known Position and Soft Voice comes Listening In, a uniquely modern mystery thriller. QCODE+ subscribers on Apple Podcasts will get early access to new episodes before anyone else and exclusive bonus content. Learn more at apple.co/qcode.
Produced by QCODE, Automatik, and Scrap Paper Pictures. Created, written, and directed by Sabrina Jaglom. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Manish Dayal, David Aaron Baker, Caroline Aaron, Adeline Rudolph, Bridget Regan, Daniel J Watts, and Dana Melanie.