Preview: Madam Ram Starring Toni Collette

The first five episodes are available now. Subscribe today! Loved, hated, and an endlessly controversial figure in modern sports, Georgia Frontiere's story is one of ambition, power, scandal, and a relentless quest for respect and legacy. Inheriting the LA RAMS after the sudden and mysterious death of her sixth husband, Georgia, once dubbed a "trophy wife," defies expectations by taking her shot at a Super Bowl trophy. MADAM RAM follows the extraordinary rise of Georgia Frontiere, played by Toni Collette, from aspiring opera singer and entertainer to a trailblazing NFL owner. Eccentric and fearless, she navigates a male-dominated world using astrological charts to guide her decisions. Expect the Unexpected | Episode 1 Georgia Rosenbloom recounts her rise to power as the Rams' owner following her husband's mysterious death, navigating grief, media scrutiny, and the complexities of her new role, all while preparing for the battleground that lies ahead. This episode contains graphic language. ~~~ Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films production, created by Michelle Rosenfarb. ~~~ This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes.