Hillsdale College Podcast Network Superfeed

HomePodcastsEducation
Hillsdale College
Education
Education

  • From the U.S. Navy to Education
    David Stanton (‘98) Headmaster at Oakdale Classical School  From the U.S. Navy to EducationDavid Stanton (‘98) shares his experience as the Headmaster at Oakdale Classical School and from a career of teaching History and Religion. His career in education is intertwined with a career in the U.S. Navy Reserve, where Stanton developed leadership skills and experience. Stanton imparts advice for students interested in teaching or administration and encourages students to embrace the liberal arts in order to develop a passion for those things that are true, good, and beautiful.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/10/2023
    15:44
  • Becky Lincoln: Teacher Support From Hillsdale K-12
    Becky Lincoln, Director of Teacher Support for Hillsdale K-12, joins host Scot Bertram to discuss common questions and concerns from teachers, what she looks for during classroom visits, and helping teachers plan for the day, week, and year.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/8/2023
    20:11
  • Our Country’s Current Crisis
    Dr. Larry P. Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, joins Hugh Hewitt on the Hillsdale Dialogues to discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's visit to Hillsdale, the current debt limit debate, and recent attacks on the Supreme Court of the United States. Release date: 05 May 2023 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    35:27
  • Daniel Tacke Tells Us About the Art of Composing Music
    Guests: Richard Samuelson, Daniel McCarthy, & Daniel Tacke Host Scot Bertram talks with Richard Samuelson,  Associate Professor of Government at Hillsdale College’s Washington, D.C., campus, analyzes the trend of high schools who have declined to tell students when they are honored as National Merit Scholars. Daniel McCarthy, editor of Modern Age, reveals what he believes conservatives need to win the culture wars. And Daniel Tacke, Chairman and Associate Professor of Music at Hillsdale College, tells us about the art and process of composing music. Richard Samuelson at 1:02Daniel McCarthy at 13:50Daniel Tacke at 26:22See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    44:32
  • Steve Lambert: A Journey to Classical Education
    Steve Lambert, Executive Director at Treasure Valley Classical Academy in Fruitland (Idaho), joins host Scot Bertram to discuss his nearly 25 years of service in the Air Force, how he became interested in classical education, and moving from the classroom to school leadership.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    22:56

About Hillsdale College Podcast Network Superfeed

Subscribe to receive every episode of every podcast on the Hillsdale College Podcast Network delivered directly to your device.

Podcast website

