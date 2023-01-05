This podcast is a place where we unpack God's heart on sex, marriage, and His mission on the earth. More
Listening to Your Body for Physical, Emotional, Spiritual, and Sexual Health
God designed your body with intention, care and purpose. Yet, we often hyper-focus on the mind and the spirit, neglecting the importance of the body. In this episode we will discuss the importance of connecting to the body, because stress in the body can create dis-ease that ripples out to all areas of our life. Topics include: The brain body connection. Dis-ease in the body and the peace of God. Paying attention to and being aware of your body. Problems that can arise when we disregard the body. Hormetic stress and other practices to reset the body. Laying down efficiency for more intimacy with God. Caring for your body to build more desire and marriage connection. Resources Mentioned: Anchored: How to Befriend Your Nervous System Using Polyvagal Theory, Deb Dana Related Episodes: Finding Breakthrough from Anxiety, episode 134 Your Good Body with Alisa Keeton, episode 135 How Taking Hotel Dates Helps My Marriage Connection, episode 126 You’re Invited: Keep learning with Francie! Join the Discipleship Circle group mentorship. This is a SWEET community of women, connected with the purpose of seeking God’s heart for their reclaiming a redeemed view of sex and sexuality. Inside the circle, we will explore and discover the good news about God’s heart for sex. Learn more here: Discipleship Circle Listen to Heaven in Your Home Family Music: Spotify Apple Music YouTube Connect with Francie: Receive Francie’s weekly newsletter Website Instagram
5/1/2023
31:40
High & Low Libidos
What do I do if I have a higher drive than my husband? What should I do if my sex drive seems non-existent? Today's episode is a fresh perspective and discussion as we unpack sexual desire and high and low libidos, which happens to be one of the most frequently asked questions. Education and understanding can lead to celebration, therefore let's discuss the sexual response cycle, spontaneous desire vs. responsive desire and factors that contribute to seasons of higher/lower seasons of spontaneous desire. Let's get equipped and be encouraged as we seek to see sex and connection through a fresh lens. Related Episodes: Rethinking Sex: Recovering a Biblical Lens, Episode 3 Pleasure & Orgasm with Bonny Burns, episode 136 Your Wonderful Female Body Series - Episode 104 to Episode 113 Great Sex Grows Series - Episode 119 to Episode 124
4/24/2023
32:13
Betrayal & Sexual Addiction with Bonny Burns
A tender, honest conversation as Bonny shares her vulnerable testimony and healing journey through deep betrayal caused by pornography and sex addiction in her marriage. There is tremendous trauma and hurt in a marriage experiencing a death of trust. Bonny speaks into betrayal from a personal and clinical perspective, providing you with understanding, empathy and thoughtful steps to take toward healing for both partners. If betrayal has touched your life, know you are not alone. There is great hope and healing possible, especially with the help of trained professionals and the power of the Holy Spirit. Connect with Bonny Burns: Bonny Burns works to empower the wife with low sexual interest, little sex drive, and possibly a sexless marriage through science, scripture, and stories. She writes at oysterbed7.com and podcasts at Sex Chat for Christian Wives. You can find her ministry to women who have experienced sexual betrayal at strongwives.com. She earned a Christian Counseling certification (not licensure) in 2015 and in December, 2019, she completed a Bachelor of Science in counseling psychology from Liberty University. She is married to Dave for over 30 years and is a mother to three adult sons. Mentioned in this episode: Sex Chat for Christian Wives podcast Strong Wives Oysterbed7 APSATS Sensate Focus Related Episodes: Pornography & Sexual Shame to Freedom with Joy Skarka, episode 138 Pleasure & Orgasm with Bonny Burns, episode 136 Transformational Keys to Emotional Connection with Dr. Glenn and Phyllis Hill, episode 131
4/17/2023
49:19
Spiritual Intimacy with Jodie Berndt
Getting on the same "spiritual page" with your husband can fall lower and lower on the to-do list, even though both of your hearts are pursuing connection and intimacy. Jodie Berndt is the mentor we all need on this topic. In this episode you'll hear a wise and practical conversation as you think about building spiritual intimacy in a fresh and do-able way. Whether you are currently experiencing a roommate rut season or you long for more faith connection with your spouse, Jodie brings wisdom and insight that helps you see the goodness of God in every season. Connect with Jodie Berndt: Best selling author and speaker, Jodie is known for her praying the scriptures book series as she inspires and encourages us toward Jesus through prayer. She is married to Robbie, mom to four grown children and loving her season of being a grandparent. You can connect with Jodie at www.jodieberndt.com. Find her new book Praying the Scriptures for Your Marriage here.
4/10/2023
36:30
Painful Intercourse and Vaginismus
It's not uncommon to experience painful intercourse and it might even be related to a condition that should be addressed. In today's episode we are talking about vaginismus and painful intercourse. You will hear about the mind, body, spirit connection, why we see painful intercourse more prevalently in Christian women and some practical thoughts and resources to help find solutions. God made your body wonderfully. You are not broken and you are certainly not alone. Full disclosure: This episode is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any condition. I am not a medical doctor or therapist, but I do think it's important for you to know about resources so you can be informed, talk to your doctor and get the help you need. Resources Mentioned: Getting Your Sex Life Off to a Great Start, A Guide for Engaged in Newlywed Couples by Clifford and Joyce Penner Hope & Her Completely Overcome Vaginismus: The Practical Approach to Pain-Free Intercourse Related Episodes: Before You Say "I Do" with Bethany Beal, episode 139 Invitation to Discover Your Wonderful Female Body, episode 104 Body Blessing and Shame Healing, episode 44