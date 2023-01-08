Healthcare Unfiltered is an honest, raw, timely podcast tackling any and all topics in healthcare that affect stakeholders. Dr. Chadi Nabhan uses his dynamic co...
Palliative and Hospice Care: Challenges and Opportunities
Kuljit Kapur, DO, MBA, hospice and palliative medicine specialist, is today’s guest of honor to bring about new perspectives and clarify some misconceptions regarding palliative and hospice care. Dr. Kapur shares her inspiration to go into palliative care and to pursue her MBA, reflects on her regular routine of home visits and how it affected her personal life, offers a way in which we can change the negative stigma around palliative care, opines on an appropriate timeline to begin palliative care in patients, explains how to manage family expectations against what is needed for patients, describes how palliative care and hospice care teams as well as reimbursements differ, and a whole lot more.
8/1/2023
46:17
Fixing Fragmented Healthcare With Ilana Yurkiewicz
Ilana Yurkiewicz, MD, medical oncologist and primary care physician with a focus on cancer patients, and esteemed author of the book “Fragmented: A Doctor's Quest to Piece Together American Health Care,” joins the show as today’s guest of honor. Chadi and Dr. Yurkiewicz discuss her unorthodox career path and inspiration to write the book, where the fragmentation within the healthcare system can be pinpointed (layers upon layers), the many narratives and original research she adds to the book to make the story relatable and compelling, and the low-hanging fruit that can change the system for the better, among many other things.
Read more about “Fragmented: A Doctor's Quest to Piece Together American Health Care.”
https://www.amazon.com/Fragmented-Doctors-Together-American-Health/dp/0393881199
7/25/2023
59:43
Turning Opioid Clinical Decisions Into Crimes With Jay Joshi
Dr. Jay Joshi, a physician, entrepreneur, and author of the book “Burden of Pain: A Physician's Journey through the Opioid Epidemic,” joins the show to share his story of how he was indicted for what was perceived as over-prescribing opioids and narcotics. He explains his unique model of primary care delivery he established, the experience of being arrested by the DEA for his practices, and the chain of events leading to indictment, plea bargaining, and a prison sentence. Dr. Joshi’s story is a snapshot of the intense twists and turns of the opioid epidemic and legal system that followed.
Read more and order “Burden of Pain: A Physician's Journey through the Opioid Epidemic.”
https://www.amazon.com/Burden-Pain-Physicians-Journey-Epidemic/dp/154453731X
7/18/2023
1:06:26
Addressing Hot Topics in Oncology With the ASCO CMO
Dr. Julie Gralow, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ASCO (American Society of Medical Oncology,) the largest society for oncologists around the world, shares her career journey until she assumed the post of ASCO-CMO during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Julie is a pioneer in global oncology and a world-renowned leader in breast cancer, being an innovator and a researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle for over 20 years. Her impact on the field is second to none.
Dr. Gralow discusses how ASCO attempts to address hot and controversial issues in oncology in a timely and effective manner. We go over the current chemotherapy shortage and abortion rights for patients with cancer, among other topics.
This episode is a must-listen for everyone in oncology; hear the most influential medical voice in oncology on behalf of our society and be inspired.
View “A Day in the Life” of Dr. Gralow at the ASCO Annual Meeting.
https://twitter.com/asco/status/1671578875145461774
7/11/2023
56:43
Life Lessons From An Entrepreneur With Tom Harari
In another change-of-pace episode, Chadi hosts Tom Harari, MBA, serial entrepreneur and writer of personal finance, business, and self-improvement. Tom shares his personal business ventures and professional story to date, opens up about how heartbreak in his personal life was a truly life-changing moment from which to grow, and recaps his viral Twitter thread of the “38 lessons I'd tell my 18 year old self.” There are plenty of advice nuggets and thought-provoking tidbits from this honest and self-reflective dialogue about how to better your life and set yourself up for future success.
Read Tom’s recent writings and subscribe to his newsletter.
www.tomharari.co
