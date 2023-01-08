Addressing Hot Topics in Oncology With the ASCO CMO

Dr. Julie Gralow, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ASCO (American Society of Medical Oncology,) the largest society for oncologists around the world, shares her career journey until she assumed the post of ASCO-CMO during the COVID-19 pandemic. Julie is a pioneer in global oncology and a world-renowned leader in breast cancer, being an innovator and a researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle for over 20 years. Her impact on the field is second to none. Dr. Gralow discusses how ASCO attempts to address hot and controversial issues in oncology in a timely and effective manner. We go over the current chemotherapy shortage and abortion rights for patients with cancer, among other topics. This episode is a must-listen for everyone in oncology; hear the most influential medical voice in oncology on behalf of our society and be inspired. View “A Day in the Life” of Dr. Gralow at the ASCO Annual Meeting. https://twitter.com/asco/status/1671578875145461774 Check out Chadi’s website for all Healthcare Unfiltered episodes and other content. www.chadinabhan.com/ Watch all Healthcare Unfiltered episodes on Youtube. www.youtube.com/channel/UCjiJPTpIJdIiukcq0UaMFsA