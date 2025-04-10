Have A Seat with Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson

Tigers pitcher Casey Mize sits down with Jason and Dan to discuss his strong start to the year. How has he changed? What did 2024 feel like coming back from injury vs. the start of the 2025 season? Casey talks about how challenging it was to not be able to compete for nearly two full seasons and his new perspective on the other side of adversity. He also shares his experience being drafted first overall, how his dad helped him develop his splitter and what he might want to do when he retires from baseball.
59:13
Dan Petry and Andy Dirks: The final stretch
In the final episode of the regular season, former Tigers players and current broadcasters Dan Petry and Andy Dirks join Jason and Dan to recap the 2024 season. What have we witnessed over the past six weeks? The guys take turns identifying pivotal moments and key plays from the final stretch. What player has made the most significant developmental jump this season? If the Tigers clinch a postseason berth, which guy will you be most ecstatic for in the clubhouse? Also in this episode, Dirks and Petry recount their favorite single day in a Tigers uniform, relay their best parenting advice, and share what they’d be doing if it weren’t for baseball.
49:52
Tyler Holton: Finding the flow
Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton sits down with Jason and Dan to discuss his impressive 2024 season. How did he make the transition to high-leverage reliever appear so seamless? Holton details the origins of his self-confidence and how it’s helped him be successful in several areas of life. Tyler also explains the building blocks behind creating a new pitch and the data he utilizes throughout that process. What is a “flow state” and how do high-performing players manage to channel it? Also in this episode, we learn about Tyler’s first job as a delivery driver, his love for all things Florida State, and which of his teammates is most vocal in the clubhouse after a win.
46:37
Parker Meadows: Riding the rollercoaster
Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows joins Jason and Dan to discuss his early season struggles, bouncing back after a stint in Toledo, and maintaining joy throughout the entire process. What is it like to be a part of the youthful core the Tigers are building around? Meadows walks us through “the catch” he made in Seattle, including the mental and physical prep behind a home run robbery. When was the first moment that Parker realized he was fast? Also in this episode, Meadows expounds on his close-knit family, his competitive background in ping-pong, and lets us in on which teammate is a terrible three-point shooter.
45:30
Bryce Rainer: Practice your craft
Tigers 2024 first round draft pick Bryce Rainer sits down with Jason and Dan to recount his journey from Harvard-Westlake standout to professional baseball player. The former two-way star explains why he ultimately made the decision to move away from pitching. How has Rainer’s swing evolved over time? What was his first visit to Detroit to like? Also in this episode, Bryce shares his hottest food takes, favorite home run memory, and recalls swimming in Vin Scully’s pool.
About Have A Seat with Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson
Have a Seat with Tigers broadcasters Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson, as the duo welcome in players, coaches, and executives from across the baseball landscape. With each new episode, this self-professed odd couple will delve into the origin stories, competitive makeup, and baseball acumen of their guests.
