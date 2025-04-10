Have A Seat with Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson

Casey Mize: Appreciating Every Start

Tigers pitcher Casey Mize sits down with Jason and Dan to discuss his strong start to the year. How has he changed? What did 2024 feel like coming back from injury vs. the start of the 2025 season? Casey talks about how challenging it was to not be able to compete for nearly two full seasons and his new perspective on the other side of adversity. He also shares his experience being drafted first overall, how his dad helped him develop his splitter and what he might want to do when he retires from baseball.