Happy Homebirth

Podcast Happy Homebirth
Katelyn Fusco
The Happy Homebirth podcast is your source for positive natural childbirth stories, and your community of support, education and encouragement in all things homebirth.
  • Ep 227: Similar Births Internalized Differently with Lauralee Kirkland
    When you have fast, uncomplicated births, does the location really even matter at that point?   This week, we're speaking with Lauralee Kirkland, a mother to 3 babies earthside and one in heaven. We'll hear how Lauralee's decision-making has changed with each new birth, and how she's been able to step into both labor and motherhood more confidently each time.   Before we jump in, I'm going to give a little spoiler alert. Lauralee shares about the benefit of truly preparing for the birth experience you desire, and how it's really not up to anyone but YOU to educate you. This is such an important piece of advice, and I completely agree. In fact, this is why I've created Happy Homebirth Academy. The reality is that no one is going to care about how this birth unfolds as much as you will-- so let's get educated. Let's take the time to decide what's important to you, to prepare for all of the potential situations that may arise, to learn how to not only cope but ENJOY our birthing experience, and to deeply ready ourselves for postpartum.   And...I've got a coupon code for you: use the code PODCAST to get 10% off at checkout!     Episode Roundup: Like I mentioned at the beginning of the episode, It’s so important for you to invest in your growth if you have an idea for your birth— as opposed to leaving it to chance. In Lauralee's journey, she spent so much more time preparing for her 3rd birth, which led to a sense of preparedness and joy in her actual birthing process that she had yet to feel before. She also felt far more settled in her third postpartum, and I have to imagine that her preparation played a role in this as well. Even with births that looked both "good" and similar on paper, the reality is that this doesn't necessarily mean that they're experienced the same way. Lauralee was able to internalize and metabolize her third birth experience immediately in a positive, joyous light because of, once again, the type of preparation that she did beforehand. And finally, this type of preparation leads to one more amazing birthing aspect: The feeling of being PART of your birthing process as opposed to it simply happening to you. When we've prepared thoroughly, we are able to feel like an active participant with AGENCY in our birth, not a helpless bystander whose body just happens to be birthing a baby. What a mindset shift with lasting implications.     Use code HOMEBIRTH for 10% off The Homebirth Collective FREE Homebirth Essentials Guide   Make sure they're the pre-countdown links! 🙂
    5/1/2023
    1:11:18
  • Ep 226: Balancing Hormones in our Childbearing Years with Leisha Drews
    When it comes to postpartum periods, what can we do to encourage healthy cycles? And... what do our cycles tell us about our health status?   This week, we're speaking with Leisha Drews, a holistic hormone coach, and host of the podcast Happily Hormonal.   Leisha is going to help us understand how our hormones postpartum will affect the return of our cycle, and what we can do to support those hormones, and thus support our entire health and wellbeing. And once you're finished with this episode, jump over to Happily Hormonal and listen to the interview that she released with me this week, too!   Quick reminder that my heart is to serve you in your preparation for both homebirth and postpartum. While we're able to cover the surface of a number of topics on this podcast, if you're looking for an in-depth and step-by-step approach to preparing for your Happy Homebirth, I would love to have you inside of Happy Homebirth Academy OR The Homebirth Collective. Inside of Happy Homebirth Academy, we prepare diligently for your empowered homebirth experience, including postpartum. And the homebirth collective? Well, it's all that and SO MUCH MORE. We focus on the transition from maiden to mother and prepare on a foundational level so that you can experience motherhood from a place of sacred comfort-- feeling grounded and joyful-- beginning in pregnancy. The link to both programs can be found in the show notes, and don't forget to use the code PODCAST for 10% off at checkout for being a loved listener.   Episode Roundup:   How helpful was that?! I love how Leisha made this information so accessible and so, so bite-sized. Wherever you are in your journey, whether that's preconception, pregnancy or postpartum, this is for you. You can begin right now. Right where you are. We can focus on our nutrition, our minerals, our hormones now so that when we experience the normal, beautiful stressors of birth and postpartum, our bodies are ready carry us through. And we can provide them with the support that they need, little by little.   Podcast: Happily Hormonal with Leisha Drews Instagram: leishadrews Courses + Coaching: msha.ke/abundantlifewellness   Resources: FREE Homebirth Essentials Guide The Homebirth Collective  
    4/24/2023
    51:45
  • Ep 225: Supporting Your Body Through Physiological Postpartum With Kela Futrell
    We speak a lot about physiological birth around here- but how do we prepare for and experience a physiological postpartum? What does that even entail?   This week, we're speaking with Kela Futrell, a postpartum wellness doula with three babies of her own. Kela has had one hospital birth and two homebirths, and she's had quite an array of postpartum experiences between her three children. Today we'll hear her stories and glean from her wisdom.   Before we jump in, I want to remind you that if you're looking to plan in-depth for both your homebirth and your postpartum, check out Happy Homebirth Academy and The Homebirth Collective. My heart is to serve mothers in their transition from maiden to motherhood or back into motherhood, and my program are where you can gain streamlined, easy-to-apply information for all things birth and motherhood. And for being a podcast listener, you get 10% off at checkout when you enter the code PODCAST. I can't wait to see you inside!   Episode Roundup: Fascia and all of its fascia-nating glory strikes again! When Kela's third child began showing midline defects at birth and as time went on, her intuition began to buzz. She decided to reach out to a fascia-knowledgeable provider and ask some questions. Upon further discussion, Kela and her family traveled 5 hours for a 3-day intensive for her son Bear. And the results? They were incredible. My friends, I recorded this episode before hosting the Craniosacral fascial therapy conference in Greenville, and now... listening back.... I'm just so excited. We had an infant travel to receive bodywork for craniostenosis, the very same diagnosis that Bear had. And just like him, this baby experienced massive change. This work is just constantly amazing me. If you ever wonder "Could this be related to the fascia?" please consider reaching out! I'll once again link the Gillespie Approach facebook group where you can search for providers in your area. Next, we've got to talk about the lessons Kela learned between her first and second postpartum. She realized just how little she'd allowed herself to heal the first time around, and she was determined to "know better, do better" as she puts it, with both baby #2 and #3. And because this change was so profound to her, she now dedicates her time to supporting other mothers as they move into their fresh, new role. What a gift. And finally, when it comes to experiencing a beautiful postpartum... just like homebirth... it typically takes planning and consideration beforehand. Birth and postpartum are physiological events. As natural as can be. But our society is so disconnected with the process that we have to build up an arsenal of support for BOTH beforehand. It's so much easier to prepare ahead of time than to try to figure it out as we're wading through the thick of it... though if that's you, REACH OUT FOR HELP... it's not too late! Instagram: @KelaMFutrell Beyond Birth Wellness podcast Resources: FREE Homebirth Essentials Guide The Homebirth Collective Facebook: Gillespie Approach - Craniosacral Fascial Therapy
    4/18/2023
    1:01:38
  • Ep 224: A Beautiful Birth and a Stretching Postpartum with Caitlin Cooper
    What happens when birth goes well, but postpartum throws you for a loop?   This week, we're speaking with Caitlin Cooper, a first time mom to her 4 1/2 month old son named Luke. Caitlin and her husband and I have been married for 5 years and they live in Hagerstown, MD about an hour and a half away from DC and Baltimore.    Caitlin will be sharing the rawness of her pregnancy, labor, and deeply important to her, her postpartum experience.   We CAN prepare. We DESERVE to have access to this type of information. Inside of my childbirth education programs, I make sure that mothers know what to expect and know how to receive help. Because I was drowning during my first postpartum experience, and I never want that for any other mother. As you consider how you'll prepare for your birth and postpartum, I pray you'll consider Happy Homebirth Academy or The Homebirth Collective.   My heart's desire is to serve you deeply. And.... as a special token for listening to this podcast, I've got a 10% discount code for you! Use the code PODCAST at checkout for 10% off today.     Episode Roundup:   I am so grateful for Caitlin's rawness and real insight into her experience. What a helpful story. As we jump into today's episode roundup, I could talk about ALL of the possible resources that you have at your disposal and should consider while you're pregnant. But we'd be here all day, and you can certainly find that information inside of HHA or The HBC. Instead, I want to take just a moment to shed light on a few lesser-known options that are fabulous for the immediate postpartum.   If you're currently pregnant, consider finding a Craniosacral Fascial Therapist in your area if at all possible. Fascial restrictions are behind sooooo much of the postpartum struggle.... for baby, yes, but for mothers, too. For mothers...Our fascia is so deeply tied to our nervous system. If we're feeling stressed out and anxious and overwhelmed, finding a CFT practitioner can do so much to help us find balance. And for babies... oh my goodness. Let's not forget that they've been in quite a confined space for quite a while. If there's one thing I could give to every baby, it would be a CFT session within hours or days of their birth. This can be so helpful in terms of breastfeeding struggles, and it's generally unknown. Any type of fascial bodywork can be amazing, but I know the specific benefits of CFT for myself and my family, so I'm happy to take a moment to shout it from the mountains.    And I want to end with this. If you're struggling, you are not alone. Don't allow yourself to sink into isolation. Reach out for support in whatever way you feel will be best for you, but please, do not be made to feel alone or strange for your experience. There are so many people who would love to support you through this experience.     CFT/Gillespie Approach Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/128162437281535   Join The Homebirth Collective Join Happy Homebirth Academy
    4/10/2023
    43:51
  • Ep 223: Jacy’s Grief of Stillbirth and the Redemption That Followed
    When we've experienced tragedy, how do we heal and maintain a positive outlook?   This week, we're speaking to Jacy, a teacher-turned-homeschooling mom of four living children and a daughter in Heaven.  After four very different hospital births (including a stillbirth), Jacy unexpectedly became a homebirth convert.  Her fifth baby was born healthy at home in August, which was an incredibly healing experience for her.   As you can tell, this birth story is going to cover some extremely sensitive content. Jacy hopes to provide encouragement to bereaved mothers, as the Lord placed several women in her life that had been open about their experiences with loss before she had her own. This was extremely helpful to her, and her desire is to help others with her story of both heartaching pain and at other points, heart-bursting joy.     Episode Roundup:    I'm so grateful for Jacy's willingness to come on and share such a vulnerable piece of her life and her heart with us. As we head into today's episode roundup, I wanted to simply focus on this one aspect: When we come across those who are grieving, for whatever reason, but especially those who have lost a child at any stage- I think that far beyond our words, we can love people with our actions. Bringing a meal, offering to watch the other little ones, providing house cleaning services. acknowledging the personhood of the little life who is no longer here, and acknowledging the physical trauma and need for recovery of the mother, too. We don't have to have the perfect words, but having a servant's heart is a treasure above all else.      Related Books: Safe in the arms of God by John McArthur The Moon is Always Round by Jonathan Gibson   Join The Homebirth Collective Join Happy Homebirth Academy  
    4/3/2023
    1:13:06

About Happy Homebirth

The Happy Homebirth podcast is your source for positive natural childbirth stories, and your community of support, education and encouragement in all things homebirth and motherhood.
