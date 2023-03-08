The Athletic's Amy Lawrence, James McNicholas (Gunnerblog), Art de Roche and comedian Ian Stone bring you a weekly podcast dedicated to Arsenal Football Club. T...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 211
Turnstile Turmoil: New systems on and off the pitch
Amy Lawrence and Adrian Clarke join Ian Stone to talk through Arsenal's opening Premier League win, against Nottingham Forest.
Plus, the panel discuss the turnstile issues which caused the game to be delayed, Timber's injury and why we have to be patient.
Produced by Jay Beale
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/14/2023
51:04
Looking ahead to 23/24
Adrian Clarke and Art de Roché join Ian Stone, for a preview of the 23/24 campaign. Plus, a look at how Arsenal will attempt to be less predictable this season, and we get an update on Flo Balogun from David Ornstein.
Produced by Jay Beale.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/10/2023
46:42
Vieira from the spot again
Adrian Clarke and Art de Roché join Ian Stone to reflect on Arsenal’s record 17th Community Shield victory, beating Manchester City on penalties.
Produced by Jay Beale.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/7/2023
33:17
Pre-season, David Raya, and Community Shield preview
Amy Lawrence and Adrian Clarke join Ian Stone for a round up of Arsenal’s pre-season. Plus, why Arteta’s interested in David Raya and a look ahead to this weekend’s Community Shield vs Man City.
Produced by Jay Beale.
***
• This is a paid advertisement by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/hand and get on your way to being your best self. Our listeners get 10% off their first month at betterhelp.com/hand
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/3/2023
40:57
Introducing the Daily Football Briefing
The Athletic has just launched its brand new, daily 10 minute podcast for all those people who are just too busy in the mornings for anything longer.
It’s called The Daily Football Briefing and will bring you right up to speed with the biggest stories from the night before and what to expect from the day ahead. Missed a big transfer story? David Ornstein will have you covered. What’s the latest about that club’s takeover saga? Matt Slater will have the latest. What’s Lionel Messi getting up to in MLS? Our American experts will know best.
It’s your essential guide to the biggest stories in football - all wrapped up before you’ve finished your first cup of coffee. Follow and subscribe to The Athletic’s Daily Football Briefing for free wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Athletic's Amy Lawrence, James McNicholas (Gunnerblog), Art de Roche and comedian Ian Stone bring you a weekly podcast dedicated to Arsenal Football Club. They'll bring you reaction to all the games, expert insight into the inner-workings of the club, including transfers and contracts, and analysis on the women's team too.