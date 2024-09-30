Hour 2: Participation Trophy

Q Myers and Dr. Andre Snellings, with the help of Bubba, break down how patient Jerry Jones will be with his new staff of Brian Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus. We play Sneaky Cam Trivia and get into a heated debate about the origin of one of the biggest criticisms of the Millennials generation. Jalen Hurts is about to have his fifth OC in six seasons and the Cowboys finally make a move that makes sense. We wrap up the show discussing if there should be a limit to the amount of "elite" QBs are in the NFL.