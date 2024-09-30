Q Myers and Dr. Andre Snellings discuss the intriguing news that Mike McCarthy will not be a head coach in 2025...and how unattractive the Saints job clearly is. Could McCarthy still have an NFL job though? We play Sneaky Cam Trivia and Dr. Dre runs through the three NBA trade deadline deals he wants to see...before the guys hone in on a major move that happened in another basketball league. We wrap up the hour with a family member of the former head of NFL Officiating believing the fix is in for KC.
Hour 2: Participation Trophy
Q Myers and Dr. Andre Snellings, with the help of Bubba, break down how patient Jerry Jones will be with his new staff of Brian Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus. We play Sneaky Cam Trivia and get into a heated debate about the origin of one of the biggest criticisms of the Millennials generation. Jalen Hurts is about to have his fifth OC in six seasons and the Cowboys finally make a move that makes sense. We wrap up the show discussing if there should be a limit to the amount of "elite" QBs are in the NFL.
Hour 1: DUUUVAL
Q Myers and Gabe Neitzel discuss where exactly things went wrong in the 4th quarter for the Bills and if they're destined to keep running into the same problems no matter what offseason adjustments they make. We play Sneaky Cam Trivia and Q and Gabe rank each of the four NFL coaches introduced yesterday in order of their predictions for shortest to longest tenure. The hour finishes with Norris Cole joining the show to chime in on if Heat Culture is dead because of what's happening with Jimmy Butler.
Hour 2: Let's Go Birds
Q Myers and Gabe Neitzel discuss what the best option for the Steelers QB situation is after Art Rooney II said they likely won't keep both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. We play Sneaky Cam Trivia and take our colleague Peter Rosenberg, a diehard Commanders fan, to task for declaring that he's rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. What phrase(s) must Gabe use in tonight's Bucks radio broadcast?
Hour 1: See You Later
Greeny opens the show breaking down both Conference Championship games with Rex Ryan, who also provides his first blush reaction to Super Bowl LIX. Greeny makes the announcement that this will be his final show and explains his decision to step away. Cam gets on his soapbox about his Eagles making another Super Bowl...is it worse to be a Cowboys or Giants fan today? We play Sneaky Cam Trivia and Nuno stops by to argue with Greeny one more time about his Giants letting Saquon Barkley go to a division rival.
Mike Greenberg brings his unmatched depth of sports knowledge, fun and entertainment back to ESPN Radio on a daily basis. ‘Greeny’ will keep the audience up to date on the never-ending breaking news in the sports world that matters most to his listeners. He’ll be joined regularly by the biggest names in the game covering all angles of the sports world. If it matters in sports, it matters to Greeny. This is the home for hourly podcasts of the show.