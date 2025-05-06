One last journey - a summer trip to the mountains that becomes an unexpected portal of profound realization. Through the simple act of a shower after a day of festivities with her children, Brooke experiences a powerful epiphany about motherhood, generational healing, and the sacred cycle of holding on and letting go.As water cascades down her body, she recognizes her own mother in her features, leading to a deep understanding of how every struggle, every choice, and every "broken" piece of her mother's journey was actually a gift - the raw materials that allowed Brooke to forge her own path to freedom. This episode weaves together themes of reconciliation, embodied wisdom, and the beautiful complexity of mother-daughter relationships, culminating in a moment of pure joy as three generations dance together under the stars.A powerful conclusion that reminds us: sometimes the most profound healing happens when we simply allow ourselves and others to be exactly who we are.
13:10
Episode 8 | The Mother
Brooke Lark returns to the medicine ceremony expecting to be filled with divine love, only to encounter a trickster spirit who shows her that sometimes the most beautiful parts of ourselves can be the most dangerous. Through vivid visions of battlefields and a defiant child insisting "the world is love," Brooke faces the painful task of cutting away her most cherished stories about herself – only to discover that what appears to be loss is actually an invitation home.The episode culminates in a powerful homecoming, as Brooke returns to her daughter with new eyes and an unshakeable commitment to rebuild their sanctuary. Through intimate storytelling, she reveals how sometimes our deepest healing comes not from holding onto our stories of love, but from letting them go to make room for something far more magical: the simple truth of coming home to ourselves.
18:42
Episode 7 | The Child
In this powerful episode, Brooke Lark takes us deep into her first ayahuasca ceremony, where a journey to meet "the Mother" becomes an unexpected lesson in mothering herself. As she leaves her children – still hidden behind closed doors in the aftermath of her marriage – Brooke enters a stranger's home to drink an ancient medicine, hoping to find healing in the arms of Pachamama.Through vivid storytelling, Brooke shares how resistance transforms into revelation as the medicine shows her scenes from her own life: the trail where she left her marriage, the flea-infested floor of her teenage years, and her daughter's bedroom where music drowns out fighting. Under the guidance of a former go-go dancer turned shaman, she learns that sometimes the bravest act of mothering is asking for help, and that healing begins when we finally allow ourselves to purge the stories we were never meant to carry.
29:39
Episode 6 | The Invitation
In this transformative episode, Brooke Lark explores what happens the morning after you hitchhike away from your marriage. As she stands in the wreckage of her carefully constructed life, an unexpected phone call arrives from an unlikely source: a former Republican senator with an invitation that will change everything.Through intimate storytelling, Brooke reveals how her volunteer work with ketamine therapy leads to an introduction to ayahuasca – known as Pachamama, the Mother, the sacred plant teacher. As she confronts the quiet aftermath of her broken marriage, with her children still hidden away behind closed doors marked "No Kids Allowed," the possibility of meeting "the mother who made you" arrives like an answer to an unspoken prayer.
6:19
Episode 5 | The Leaving
In this gripping episode, Brooke Lark takes us deep into the Colorado wilderness where a promised healing journey becomes the catalyst for her own liberation. When her husband invites her to join him on the Colorado Trail, claiming transformation and newfound clarity, Brooke packs her bags with hope and sixty-five pounds of gear, ready to walk into their better future together.But as the days unfold in the high country, familiar patterns emerge between the mountain peaks. Through vivid storytelling, Brooke reveals how a 250-mile hiking adventure becomes a powerful metaphor for her marriage – each step illuminating the exhausting dance of attempting to love someone well by making herself small. Until finally, in a frost-kissed morning beside swampland, she receives an unexpected invitation to leave that becomes her permission to stay gone.