331 - Cool Fish Backbacks ft. Steve from It's Super Effective
It’s the GO Fest 2025 Grand Finale, but to the MAX! In spite of itself, a certain Fox Pokémon is making its debut! The Steel and Scales Ultra Unlock event is on the cutting edge of Pokémon debuts! …and more on this episode of GOCast!Thank you to our special guest, Steve, for joining us! Listen to episodes of It's Super Effective for more!Chapters:00:00:00 - Intro00:27:54 - GO Fest Global review00:53:20 - NewsNews Links:GO Fest 2025: Max Finale - https://pokemongo.com/news/max-finale-savethedateGO Pass: July - https://pokemongo.com/news/go-pass-july-2025Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration - https://pokemongo.com/en/post/ultra-unlock-hisuiUltra Unlock: Steel and Scales - https://pokemongo.com/en/post/ultra-unlock-steel-and-scalesHisuian Liligant Raid Day - https://pokemongo.com/news/hisuian-lilligant-raid-day-2025Water Festival 2025 - https://pokemongo.com/en/post/water-festival-2025Gotta Watch 'Em All! Game Show -https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2497468101Visit our website - www.gocastpodcast.comSupport us - www.patreon.com/gocastpodcastEmail us - [email protected]
