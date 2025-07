PvP Corner 218 - Aegislash Slashes into GO Battle League & Cold-hearted Naming Conventions

Welcome to PvP Corner with FishOnAHeater and DPhiE250! Today’s topics include: DPhiE does a live ELO reveal! Our takes on Open Ultra League and Hisui CupSunshine Cup starts next week! How many Magcargo teams will we see?Aegislash is FINALLY coming to Pokémon GO! …but how is it going to work?Two pieces of mail and one voicemail that spark discussion about personal disaster moments in Pokémon GO, Pokémon nicknames and how Pokémon GO has brought couples closer togetherDon’t forget to send in your achievements! You can send them to Fish or DPhiE in the GOCast Podcast Patron server or the free Pallet Town PvP discord server. You could also send it in DPhiE’s free discord server and she might remember to put it on the show!Timestamps:00:00:00 - Intro00:09:56 - GBL00:36:08 - In-game Events00:56:34 - Play! Pokémon00:57:59 - MailbagRegular Links:⁠GBL Might & Mastery UpdateSupport PvPoke on Patreon or Github⁠⁠Play! Pokémon 2025 Season Information from Dracoviz⁠⁠Support The Battle Frontier on Patreon⁠⁠More Fish⁠⁠More DPhiE250⁠Fish’s Non-PoGo Gaming ChannelVoicemail: (262) 586-7717 Email: [email protected] mail: GOCast PO BOX Crystal Lake - Post OfficePO Box 367301 E Congress PkwyCrystal Lake, IL 60039