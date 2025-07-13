Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsLeisureGOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast

GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast
LeisureVideo Games
GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 487
  • 332 - Chop Hisui
    Get ready to ship out for Lapras as it makes a return to Gigantamax Battles! Latios and Latias make a duo debut with their very own Dynamax Battle weekend! …and more on this episode of GOCast!Chapters:00:00:00 - Intro00:10:17 - News00:27:29 - PokéLore00:34:36 - PokéPoll00:50:11 - Emails/VoicemailsNews Links:Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day - https://pokemongo.com/news/gigantamax-lapras-max-battle-day-2025Dynamax Latias and Latios Max Battle Weekend - https://pokemongo.com/news/latias-latios-max-battle-weekendVisit our website - ⁠⁠www.gocastpodcast.com⁠Support us - ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/gocastpodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠Email us - ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠Email PvP Corner - [email protected] us on X - ⁠⁠@gocastpodcast⁠⁠Leave us a voicemail - (262) 586-7717‬P.O. Box address:GOCAST PODCASTPO Box 367301 E Congress PkwyCrystal Lake, IL 60039
    --------  
    1:09:01
  • PvP Corner 218 - Aegislash Slashes into GO Battle League & Cold-hearted Naming Conventions
    Welcome to PvP Corner with FishOnAHeater and DPhiE250! Today’s topics include: DPhiE does a live ELO reveal! Our takes on Open Ultra League and Hisui CupSunshine Cup starts next week! How many Magcargo teams will we see?Aegislash is FINALLY coming to Pokémon GO! …but how is it going to work?Two pieces of mail and one voicemail that spark discussion about personal disaster moments in Pokémon GO, Pokémon nicknames and how Pokémon GO has brought couples closer togetherDon’t forget to send in your achievements! You can send them to Fish or DPhiE in the GOCast Podcast Patron server or the free Pallet Town PvP discord server. You could also send it in DPhiE’s free discord server and she might remember to put it on the show!Timestamps:00:00:00 - Intro00:09:56 - GBL00:36:08 - In-game Events00:56:34 - Play! Pokémon00:57:59 - MailbagRegular Links:⁠GBL Might & Mastery UpdateSupport PvPoke on Patreon or Github⁠⁠Play! Pokémon 2025 Season Information from Dracoviz⁠⁠Support The Battle Frontier on Patreon⁠⁠More Fish⁠⁠More DPhiE250⁠Fish’s Non-PoGo Gaming ChannelVoicemail: (262) 586-7717 Email: [email protected] mail: GOCast PO BOX Crystal Lake - Post OfficePO Box 367301 E Congress PkwyCrystal Lake, IL 60039
    --------  
    1:26:46
  • 331 - Cool Fish Backbacks ft. Steve from It's Super Effective
    It’s the GO Fest 2025 Grand Finale, but to the MAX! In spite of itself, a certain Fox Pokémon is making its debut! The Steel and Scales Ultra Unlock event is on the cutting edge of Pokémon debuts! …and more on this episode of GOCast!Thank you to our special guest, Steve, for joining us! Listen to episodes of It's Super Effective for more!Chapters:00:00:00 - Intro00:27:54 - GO Fest Global review00:53:20 - NewsNews Links:GO Fest 2025: Max Finale - https://pokemongo.com/news/max-finale-savethedateGO Pass: July - https://pokemongo.com/news/go-pass-july-2025Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration - https://pokemongo.com/en/post/ultra-unlock-hisuiUltra Unlock: Steel and Scales - https://pokemongo.com/en/post/ultra-unlock-steel-and-scalesHisuian Liligant Raid Day - https://pokemongo.com/news/hisuian-lilligant-raid-day-2025Water Festival 2025 - https://pokemongo.com/en/post/water-festival-2025Gotta Watch 'Em All! Game Show -https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2497468101Visit our website - ⁠⁠www.gocastpodcast.com⁠Support us - ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/gocastpodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠Email us - ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠Email PvP Corner - [email protected] us on X - ⁠⁠@gocastpodcast⁠⁠Leave us a voicemail - (262) 586-7717‬P.O. Box address:GOCAST PODCASTPO Box 367301 E Congress PkwyCrystal Lake, IL 60039
    --------  
    1:33:46
  • PvP Corner 217 - Happy 9th Anniversary Pokémon GO
    Welcome to PvP Corner with FishOnAHeater and DPhiE250! Timestamps:00:00:00 - Intro00:06:13 - GBL00:26:43 - In-game Events00:31:43 - Play! Pokémon00:33:25 - Mailbag00:56:12 - AchievementsRegular Links:⁠GBL Might & Mastery UpdateSupport PvPoke on Patreon or Github⁠⁠Play! Pokémon 2025 Season Information from Dracoviz⁠⁠Support The Battle Frontier on Patreon⁠⁠More Fish⁠⁠More DPhiE250⁠Fish’s Non-PoGo Gaming ChannelVoicemail: (262) 586-7717 Email: [email protected] mail: GOCast PO BOX Crystal Lake - Post OfficePO Box 367301 E Congress PkwyCrystal Lake, IL 60039
    --------  
    58:34
  • 330 - Two Dogs with One GO Fest
    GO Fest 2025 Global is finally here! Are you prepared? Happy anniversary, Pokémon GO! Will the event be a flop or will it Bulba-soar?!…and more on this episode of GOCast!Chapters:00:00:00 - Intro00:12:18 - News00:36:05 - Gear Up01:07:33 - PokéPoll01:22:12 - Emails/VoicemailsNews Links:Pokémon GO 9th Anniversary event -https://pokemongo.com/post/pokemongo-9th-anniversary?hl=enJuly 2025 Community Day - Quaxly - https://pokemongo.com/news/communityday-july-2025-quaxlyGO Fest 2025 Ultra Unlock Challenges - https://pokemongo.com/post/go-fest-2025-ultra-unlock-challenges?hl=enVisit our website - ⁠⁠www.gocastpodcast.com⁠Support us - ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/gocastpodcast⁠⁠⁠⁠Email us - ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠Email PvP Corner - [email protected] us on X - ⁠⁠@gocastpodcast⁠⁠Leave us a voicemail - (262) 586-7717‬P.O. Box address:GOCAST PODCASTPO Box 367301 E Congress PkwyCrystal Lake, IL 60039
    --------  
    1:40:22

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast

What's new and exciting in the world of Pokémon GO? Listen to weekly episodes of GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast to find out!
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

Listen to GOCast: a Pokémon GO Podcast, The Minimalists and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/19/2025 - 1:52:58 PM