Two homegirls discussing poltergeist, their plans for the (pending) zombie apocalypse, and everything in between! More
Available Episodes
5 of 231
Predator
Howdy Friends!This week on the GTS Podcast, we're choppin' it up about the Predator film series. Tune in to hear our thoughts on all 5 films, AVP 1, AVP 2, aligning with celestial beings, & more!GET TO THE CHOPPAAAAAAAAA!!!!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/15/2023
1:17:18
Jurassic Park
*beep* *beep*We've got the keys to the Jeep and we're ready to chop it up about Dinosaurs doing things on a few islands! This week on the GTS Podcast, we're pulling up with a review of all 6 feature-length Jurassic Park films. Tune in to hear our thoughts on these movies, DNA splicing, reanimation, & more!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/8/2023
1:26:50
GTS Double Feature - The Blob (1958) & (1988)
Howdy friends!This week on the GTS Podcast, it's a creature feature takeover. Tune in to hear us chop it up about The Blob (1958), The Blob (1988), what to do when a giant mass pulls up on your town, & more!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/1/2023
50:37
GTS Double Header: Splinter vs. Slither
Hidey-Ho Friends!This week on the GTS Podcast, we're pulling up with a review of Slither (2006) and Splinter (2008). Tune in to hear our thoughts on these films, parasitic activities, hive-mind horror situations, & more!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/25/2023
51:31
GTS Double Feature - Clown Vs. Stitches
This week, we're clownin' around...*ba dunce*and choppin' it up about Clown (2014) & Stitches (2012). Tune in to hear our thoughts on these two films, demonic activities, clowns in horror flicks, & more!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.