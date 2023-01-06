Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Girl, That's Scary

Podcast Girl, That's Scary
DREAD Podcast Network
Two homegirls discussing poltergeist, their plans for the (pending) zombie apocalypse, and everything in between! More
Available Episodes

5 of 231
  • Predator
    Howdy Friends!This week on the GTS Podcast, we're choppin' it up about the Predator film series. Tune in to hear our thoughts on all 5 films, AVP 1, AVP 2, aligning with celestial beings, & more!GET TO THE CHOPPAAAAAAAAA!!!!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/15/2023
    1:17:18
  • Jurassic Park
    *beep* *beep*We've got the keys to the Jeep and we're ready to chop it up about Dinosaurs doing things on a few islands! This week on the GTS Podcast, we're pulling up with a review of all 6 feature-length Jurassic Park films. Tune in to hear our thoughts on these movies, DNA splicing, reanimation, & more!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/8/2023
    1:26:50
  • GTS Double Feature - The Blob (1958) & (1988)
    Howdy friends!This week on the GTS Podcast, it's a creature feature takeover. Tune in to hear us chop it up about The Blob (1958), The Blob (1988), what to do when a giant mass pulls up on your town, & more!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/1/2023
    50:37
  • GTS Double Header: Splinter vs. Slither
    Hidey-Ho Friends!This week on the GTS Podcast, we're pulling up with a review of Slither (2006) and Splinter (2008). Tune in to hear our thoughts on these films, parasitic activities, hive-mind horror situations, & more!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/25/2023
    51:31
  • GTS Double Feature - Clown Vs. Stitches
    This week, we're clownin' around...*ba dunce*and choppin' it up about Clown (2014) & Stitches (2012). Tune in to hear our thoughts on these two films, demonic activities, clowns in horror flicks, & more!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/18/2023
    55:05

About Girl, That's Scary

Two homegirls discussing poltergeist, their plans for the (pending) zombie apocalypse, and everything in between!
Podcast website

