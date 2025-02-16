Starmer (in the UK) and Trump both face the same problem – and neither have a solution.
--------
24:19
Why is the alt-right so attractive to young men? With Jimmy the Giant
Gary talks to Jimmy the Giant – and how he realised the far-right have no answers.
--------
1:06:20
How to stop the rich from taking your house
A house or a flat is the biggest asset most people will ever own. And prices will go up. But if the rich are taking everything else away, does owning a house really protect you from becoming poor?
--------
14:43
Understand how very rich and powerful people think. What I learnt at Citibank
Gary talks about what happened when he tried to leave Citibank. What can we learn about how rich and powerful people operate, what they want – and how we can win the game?
--------
15:49
Why are mainstream economists ignoring surging inequality?
Wealth inequality is surging in the UK and around the world. But economists in the media and universities are blind to it, leading to poor and misleading analysis. Why?
Part 3 of Gary's Understand the Economy course.