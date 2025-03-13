Game Changers with Molly Fletcher

There’s No Such Thing as Overnight Success with Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Rachel Platten
Rachel Platten’s Fight Song became a global anthem of resilience, but her journey to success—and what came after—is an even more powerful story. In this episode, Rachel opens up about the grind before her breakthrough, the emotional rollercoaster of fame, and how stepping away from the industry led her to rediscover herself. This is a conversation about trusting the timing of your journey, letting go of what others think, and finding fulfillment beyond external success. More from Molly: Get Molly's latest book, Dynamic Drive Website: mollyfletcher.com
--------
51:06
From Model to Mogul: Molly Sims on Career Pivots and Betting Big on Yourself
Success isn’t about following a straight path—it’s about knowing when to pivot. Molly Sims has done just that. From supermodel to Hollywood to building YSE Beauty from the ground up, she’s proof that reinvention is always possible. In this episode, Molly reveals how she’s navigated major career transitions, taken bold risks, and seized new opportunities. She breaks down the hard-earned lessons that helped her pivot with confidence—proving that success isn’t about staying in one lane, but knowing when to carve a new path. More from Molly: Get Molly's latest book, Dynamic Drive Website: mollyfletcher.com
--------
44:04
The 5 Types of Wealth with Sahil Bloom
What if the way we measure success is broken? In this episode I sit down with Sahil Bloom, author of the new book The 5 Types of Wealth, to explore a new definition of true wealth. Sahil shares the wake-up call that forced him to reevaluate his career, relationships, and priorities—leading him to create a new scoreboard for a richer, more fulfilling life. We break down the five types of wealth—time, social, mental, physical, and financial—and the simple shifts you can make to create a life of abundance. If you've ever felt stuck chasing "more" but still unfulfilled, this conversation will challenge you to rethink what really matters. Sahil's new book: The 5 Types of Wealth More from Molly: Get Molly's latest book, Dynamic Drive Website: mollyfletcher.com
--------
52:28
Never Knocked Out: Kendall Toole on Reinvention, Resilience, and Life After Peloton
Life will knock you down—but it doesn’t have to knock you out. In this episode, I sit down with Kendall Toole. A top fitness and wellness expert, mental health advocate, and content creator, Kendall has inspired millions with her energy and authenticity. But behind her success is a powerful story of resilience. Kendall gets real about her battle with anxiety and depression, the breaking point that changed everything, and how she turned her pain into a movement that’s helping others heal. We also talk about her decision to leave Peloton and step into a new chapter, the daily habits that keep her grounded, and trusting your intuition. More from Molly: Get Molly's latest book, Dynamic Drive Website: mollyfletcher.com
--------
50:23
9 Hard Truths about Love with Relationship Coach Jillian Turecki
Are you unintentionally standing in your own way when it comes to love? In this episode, I sit down with renowned relationship coach Jillian Turecki to uncover the nine hard truths that can transform how we approach love and relationships. Based on her new book, It Begins With You, Jillian unpacks how we can heal our relationship with ourselves and start creating the meaningful connections we deserve. We discuss why most relationships fail, how to break free from toxic patterns, and the key steps to building trust, intimacy, and lasting love. Jillian's new book: It Begins With You More from Molly: Get Molly's latest book, Dynamic Drive Website: mollyfletcher.com
