Cris Carter Says Travis Kelce Is No Longer Playing At A High Level
Travis Kelce is no longer playing at the elite level we’ve come to expect—so what does this mean for the Kansas City Chiefs? In this video, we break down Kelce’s recent struggles, his future with the team, and how the Chiefs might need to adapt moving forward. Can Kansas City remain dominant, or is a major shift coming?Plus, we discuss how the NBA All-Star Game was a complete disaster—no defense, no intensity, and fans left wondering if the league needs to make serious changes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
29:27
Coach Prime Says You Shouldn't Have To Be Great To Be Colorless
In this episode of Fully Loaded, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders joins the show to talk about his coaching philosophy, the business of college football, and the impact of NIL deals. He shares powerful insights on leadership, player development, and the mindset needed to succeed in sports. Sanders also reflects on his time as a two-sport athlete and how Colorado football is transforming the Boulder community. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
30:23
Shawne Merriman says "Patrick Mahomes couldn't Play In My Era"
In this episode of fully loaded, former NFL star Shawne Merriman shares his bold take on Patrick Mahomes' performance, questioning whether the Chiefs' QB could have thrived in the tougher, more physical era of football. Merriman dives into the evolution of the NFL, comparing play standards, defensive challenges, and the role of officiating in shaping today’s game. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
27:16
Cris Carter says Jayden Daniels Is Having The Best Rookie Season Ever
Shawn and Cris tackle the biggest football stories of the week, including Jayden Daniels' record-breaking rookie season, the Chiefs' playoff dominance, and the Vikings' quarterback speculation featuring Aaron Rodgers. They also break down Detroit’s trick-play struggles and Washington’s shocking playoff surge. With bold takes, expert analysis, and a touch of sideline drama, this episode is one you can't miss! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
44:06
Cris Carter Says It's Time The Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson
On this episode of Fully Loaded, Cris Carter and Shawn Meaike discusses why it may be time for the Steelers to move on from Russell Wilson. Plus, he shares his thoughts on the allegations against Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices