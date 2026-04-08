Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationFound in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens

Arwen Hubbard
EducationEducation for Kids
Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens
Latest episode

125 episodes

  • Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens

    Do Supermassive Black Holes Cause Spaghettification?

    01/26/2026 | 14 mins.
    Have your folks send your questions to FoundinSpacePodcast@gmail.com.

    Please consider leaving a rating and review. It helps the podcast reach the ears of more science-loving kids and their families!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens

    What if Earth Got Another Moon? How Do Asteriod Belts Form?

    01/09/2026 | 14 mins.
    Have your folks send your questions to FoundinSpacePodcast@gmail.com.

    Please consider leaving a rating and review. It helps the podcast reach the ears of more science-loving kids and their families!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens

    What If the Sun Went Through a Wormhole?

    01/02/2026 | 13 mins.
    What would happen if our Sun traveled through a wormhole to another part of the galaxy? In this episode, we explore this big science question using real astronomy and a little imagination.

    We talk about how Earth’s days and seasons work, what the galaxy is like beyond our neighborhood, and how the night sky might change if our solar system moved. Along the way, listeners learn about wormholes, stars, and why our place in the Milky Way is just right for life.

    If you would like to ask a space question, please have your grown-up send it to FoundinSpacePodcast@gmail.com. If you would like your name included with the question, please include its pronunciation.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens

    Are There Green Stars?

    05/12/2025 | 12 mins.
    Are there green stars? In this episode, we explore a question that sounds simple—but has a surprising answer. Learn how star colors are linked to temperature, why we see some stars as red, blue, or yellow, and why green stars don’t appear green to us—even when they do emit green light! We also talk about visible light, wavelengths, how our eyes interpret color, and what the Sun’s color really is. By the end, you’ll understand what a G-type star is, how stars are classified, and why the night sky doesn't shine in green.

    Have your folks send your questions to FoundinSpacePodcast@gmail.com 🚀 Please consider leaving a rating and review. It helps the podcast reach the ears of more science-loving kids and their families!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens

    What Would Happen if You Left the Universe?

    05/09/2025 | 14 mins.
    What might happen if you left the universe? In this episode, we explore the mysteries of cosmology, from the limits of the observable universe to the mind-bending idea of multiverses. We break down concepts like space, time, dark energy, and Max Tegmark’s levels of parallel universes—while reminding ourselves that some of these are still just ideas waiting for ways to be tested.

    Have your folks send your questions to FoundinSpacePodcast@gmail.com 🚀 Please consider leaving a rating and review. It helps the podcast reach the ears of more science-loving kids and their families!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens
Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens is a semiweekly show for young space enthusiasts, future astronauts, junior scientists, and their families. Episodes are short, 10 to 15-minute explorations of a space topic or listener question. New episodes every Monday and Friday. Send your own space questions to FoundinSpacePodcast@Gmail.com
Podcast website
EducationEducation for KidsKids & FamilyScience

Listen to Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens, Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby Brooks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:56:19 PM
A company fromMADSACK