Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens

What would happen if our Sun traveled through a wormhole to another part of the galaxy? In this episode, we explore this big science question using real astronomy and a little imagination.



We talk about how Earth’s days and seasons work, what the galaxy is like beyond our neighborhood, and how the night sky might change if our solar system moved. Along the way, listeners learn about wormholes, stars, and why our place in the Milky Way is just right for life.



If you would like to ask a space question, please have your grown-up send it to FoundinSpacePodcast@gmail.com. If you would like your name included with the question, please include its pronunciation.



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