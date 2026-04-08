Found in Space: A Science Podcast for Kids and Teens

Are there green stars? In this episode, we explore a question that sounds simple—but has a surprising answer. Learn how star colors are linked to temperature, why we see some stars as red, blue, or yellow, and why green stars don’t appear green to us—even when they do emit green light! We also talk about visible light, wavelengths, how our eyes interpret color, and what the Sun’s color really is. By the end, you’ll understand what a G-type star is, how stars are classified, and why the night sky doesn't shine in green.
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