I Am Supposed to Believe This Man Is a Genius? | 2
Elon Musk makes the Twitter board an offer they can't refuse — a $44 billion offer, to be exact. But this won't be an easy marriage. No sooner does Twitter accept than Elon starts raising doubts. Publicly, Elon can't help taking shots at Twitter and its leaders, sending their stock into a spiral. And it's the everyday employees of Twitter who are stuck in the blast radius.
5/1/2023
33:09
Maximum Amazing | 1
Twitter is at a crossroads. Its founder, Jack Dorsey, has stepped down from his role as CEO. The social media heavyweight is also under fire for alleged bias, censorship, and the roving army of bot accounts wreaking havoc on the site. In this moment of crisis, the only would-be savior to step up is also one of Twitter's harshest critics: Elon Musk.
5/1/2023
30:08
Introducing: Flipping the Bird: Elon vs. Twitter
When Elon Musk posted a video of himself arriving at Twitter HQ carrying a white sink along with the message "let that sink in!" it marked the end of a dramatic takeover. Musk had gone from Twitter critic to "Chief Twit" in the space of just a few months but his arrival didn't put an end to questions about his motives. Musk had earned a reputation as a business maverick. From PayPal to Tesla to SpaceX, his name was synonymous with big, earth-shattering ideas. So, what did he want with a social media platform? And was this all really in the name of free speech...or was this all in the name of Elon Musk? From Wondery, the makers of WeCrashed and In God We Lust, comes the wild story of how the richest man alive took charge of the world's "digital public square."
