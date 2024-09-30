Bryson DeChambeau joins 5 Clubs on Golf Channel

The reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau headlined our guests in this 5 Clubs on Golf Channel Show. Bryson discussed his win at Pinehurst, his head-first dive into the YouTube community of content creation, the chance to earn his way onto the next Ryder Cup team, whether LIV or PGA TOUR players will cross fields in 2025 and much more.Gabby Herzig of The Athletic also joined the show to discuss the potential changes in the TOUR Championship and what is ahead for that premier event. Taylor Zarzour added his voice with a studio visit and he and the show's host Gary Williams unveiled the initial Club 5 and the team picks for The Sony this weekend.