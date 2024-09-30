The reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau headlined our guests in this 5 Clubs on Golf Channel Show. Bryson discussed his win at Pinehurst, his head-first dive into the YouTube community of content creation, the chance to earn his way onto the next Ryder Cup team, whether LIV or PGA TOUR players will cross fields in 2025 and much more.Gabby Herzig of The Athletic also joined the show to discuss the potential changes in the TOUR Championship and what is ahead for that premier event. Taylor Zarzour added his voice with a studio visit and he and the show's host Gary Williams unveiled the initial Club 5 and the team picks for The Sony this weekend.
44:32
Jim Nantz & Scott Van Pelt Join 5 Clubs on Golf Channel
Two of the voices of golf, Jim Nantz and Scott Van Pelt, joined 5 Clubs on Golf Channel. Van Pelt will host the new Tomorrow Golf League (TGL) and he discussed the format and what the audience might expect to see. He also discussed what has made Tiger, Tiger, as well as the importance of the game of golf in his professional journey. Nantz discussed the brilliance of Scottie Scheffler and how the fans will be more and more attracted to his game as him dominance continues and his recent foray into golf course architecture.
44:37
Nelly Korda joins 5 Clubs on Golf Channel
This marked the debut show for 5 Clubs on Golf Channel and our first guest was none other than World #1 golfer Nelly Korda. She joined Gary Williams to talk about her memorable 2024 season as well as what is in store for 2025. Gary also discussed the record-setting performance of Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry, his observations from the first week back on the men's side and what to make of just how good Scottie Scheffler has been the past few years.
44:28
Billy Horschel with Gary Williams
Billy Horschel is an 8-time winner on the PGA Tour and former FedEx Cup Champion. In this wide ranging conversation with Gary Williams, he discusses his 2024 season, having a real chance to win a major, finding friendship with Rory McIlroy, and what might the PGA Tour and LIV look like a year from now. Horschel also dives into why being a global player has made him better. And there is some non-golf stuff as well as Billy explains all about the Horschel Halloween candy and how memorable his senior prom was, all in this 5 Clubs conversation.
1:19:08
Rich Lerner with Gary Williams (Part 2)
In Part 2 of our conversation with Rich Lerner and Gary Williams, the long time host of Live From on Golf Channel explores the ascent of Scottie Scheffler and why he believes he’s headed toward immortality. Rich also discusses the current televised product, the impact of content creators and shares his list of the greatest broadcasters of all time.