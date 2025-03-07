This week, we’re sharing an episode from another podcast we think you’ll love. In this episode of “Sportly” from Immigrantly Media, host Kavitha Davidson dives into the quirky origins of pickleball, exploring how this simple backyard game has become America’s fastest-growing sport. Davidson uncovers the story behind the paddle — from its humble beginnings on Bainbridge Island, Washington, to celebrity-filled tournaments and public park controversies — and how a game meant to pass the time is now passing records.
Thanks for listening to “Financially Inclined”! We’d love to hear what you’ve learned from the show or any questions you’d like us to answer in a future episode. You can shoot us an email at [email protected]
or tell us using this online form.
Financially Inclined is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account.