“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 4

Host and financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal is back for Season 4 to get the answers to your money questions and set you up to succeed . This season, we’ll be discussing everything from launching your own business to paying for college. We dig into negotiation techniques and teach you how to navigate tricky money conversations with friends and family. You don’t want to miss it! This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account.