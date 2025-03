Who’s paying for this?

Does talking about money make you uncomfortable? In this episode, host Yanely Espinal talks with author Erin Lowry about how to approach awkward money conversations. They discuss everything from splitting costs to loaning friends and family money to etiquette around payment apps like Venmo. Think you’re financially inclined? Dig deeper into understanding how to have tough money talks: Learn more about your money personality from NerdWallet See additional tips for navigating difficult money conversations Hear more scripts and strategies from our guest Erin Lowry Are you in an educational setting? Here’s a handy listening guide. Thanks for listening to this episode of “Financially Inclined”! We’d love to hear what you learned from it or any questions you’d like us to answer in a future episode. You can shoot us an email at [email protected] or tell us using this online form. This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account.