“Financially Inclined” is all about money lessons for living life your own way. Every week, financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal makes learning about mone...
  Who's paying for this?
    Does talking about money make you uncomfortable? In this episode, host Yanely Espinal talks with author Erin Lowry about how to approach awkward money conversations. They discuss everything from splitting costs to loaning friends and family money to etiquette around payment apps like Venmo.  Think you're financially inclined? Dig deeper into understanding how to have tough money talks: Learn more about your money personality from NerdWallet See additional tips for navigating difficult money conversations  Hear more scripts and strategies from our guest Erin Lowry   Are you in an educational setting? Here's a handy listening guide.
    16:24
  "Financially Inclined" is back for Season 4
    Host and financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal is back for Season 4 to get the answers to your money questions and set you up to succeed . This season, we'll be discussing everything from launching your own business to paying for college. We dig into negotiation techniques and teach you how to navigate tricky money conversations with friends and family.
    1:07
  Dinking around: The rise of pickleball, from "Sportly"
    This week, we're sharing an episode from another podcast we think you'll love. In this episode of "Sportly" from Immigrantly Media, host Kavitha Davidson dives into the quirky origins of pickleball, exploring how this simple backyard game has become America's fastest-growing sport. Davidson uncovers the story behind the paddle — from its humble beginnings on Bainbridge Island, Washington, to celebrity-filled tournaments and public park controversies — and how a game meant to pass the time is now passing records.
    25:37
  Beware of guarantees
    Host Yanely Espinal talks with Kevin Matthews, financial educator and author, about how to find financial advice you can trust.  Think you're financially inclined? Dig deeper into how to evaluate financial advice: Protect yourself from social media "finfluencers" More tips for choosing a financial adviser Questions to ask a financial adviser How to get cheap or free financial advice Are you in an educational setting? Here's a handy listening guide.
    17:10
  How online scammers hijack your brain
    Scammers are good at manipulating teens. Join host Yanely Espinal and Proofpoint's Selena Larson to learn how to stay ahead of the scammers.  Think you're financially inclined? Dig deeper into the world of cybersecurity: This article in Vox talks about the prevalence of scams amongst Gen Z Learn about common types of scams 4 online scams teens are falling for and how to avoid them Are you in an educational setting? Here's a handy listening guide.
    10:39

“Financially Inclined” is all about money lessons for living life your own way. Every week, financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal makes learning about money simple, so you can make the most of your life. Because while money can’t buy you happiness, it definitely can’t hurt. This show is created by Marketplace, in collaboration with Next Gen Personal Finance.
