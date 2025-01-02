Take Your Time

Who in your life gives you the permission and support to take the time that you need? If you can’t think of anyone else, let it be us. Links: Cynthia Erivo sings I'm Here - The Color Purple (The pose is at about 4:40) Cynthia Erivo sings "I'm Here" for the final time on Broadway Emily’s TED talk - The truth about unwanted arousal Confidence and joy are the keys to a great sex life | Emily Nagoski | TEDxUniversityofNevada The Burnout workbook (Did you know there's a workbook??) The Burnout workbook audiobook (and an audiobook of the workbook??) Dana K. White - How to Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind FSP 2020 Episode 33: Because: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - ten seconds at a time Shrinking (apple tv+) Laura Vanderkam - Off the Clock: Feel Less Busy While Getting More Done FSP 2020 Episode 05: What's Your Something Larger?