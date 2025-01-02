Who in your life gives you the permission and support to take the time that you need? If you can’t think of anyone else, let it be us.
Links:
Cynthia Erivo sings I'm Here - The Color Purple
(The pose is at about 4:40)
Cynthia Erivo sings "I'm Here" for the final time on Broadway
Emily’s TED talk - The truth about unwanted arousal
Confidence and joy are the keys to a great sex life | Emily Nagoski | TEDxUniversityofNevada
The Burnout workbook
(Did you know there's a workbook??)
The Burnout workbook audiobook
(and an audiobook of the workbook??)
Dana K. White - How to Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind
FSP 2020 Episode 33: Because: Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt - ten seconds at a time
Shrinking (apple tv+)
Laura Vanderkam - Off the Clock: Feel Less Busy While Getting More Done
FSP 2020 Episode 05: What's Your Something Larger?
--------
55:55
Enough tho
You are enough. Because all you can be is 100% of who you are.
But you’re also filled with tiny organisms that fart.
Links:
Burnout (our book)
Starling murmuration 2020 (youtube video)
High Conflict by Amanda Ripley
My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem
Coca-Cola's 'Hilltop' Ad ("I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing") (youtube)
Brandon Sanderson's "The Stormlight Archive" series
(Amelia's excerpt is from book 5.)
The Bubble of Love (FSP2020 episode 11)
--------
47:42
Polyvagal 101
Dorsal. Sympathetic. Ventral. It’s all about your nervous system’s sense of safety.
Links:
Vagus Nerve
Exteroception
Interoception
Our Polyvagal World: How Safety and Trauma Change Us by Stephen W. Porges and Seth Porges
Deb Dana's website - includes definitions of Polyvagal Theory terms
Glimmers
Borders Books and Music (RIP)
FSP2020 episode 58: How to Listen to Your Body, Part One (of four)
FSP2020 episode 49: How to Dreams
--------
1:07:28
Gender: It Begins
Turns out you can be identical twins and experience gender really differently from one another. Emily and Amelia discuss.
Content warning: There’s some talk about fascism and Mussolini’s sex life.
Links:
Come Together - The Gender Mirage (chapter 10)
Kakistocracy
Sari van Anders
Anne Fausto-Sterling
ALOK
Will and Harper (Netflix show)
--------
1:07:45
We're Stronger Than the Fire
Let it burn.
Links:
Paradise Square (musical)
Joaquina Kalukango – "Let It Burn" (75th Tony Awards Performance) on Youtube
(This is the performance we talk about in the episode.)
New York City draft riots
The "This is Fine" dog by KC Green, who is a real person who actually created the cartoon.
KC sells official "This is Fine" dog stuff on Topatoco
Coleman Barks Rumi translations
A podcast for feminists who feel overwhelmed and exhausted by everything they need to do, and still worry that we're not doing enough - hosted by Emily and Amelia Nagoski, authors of BURNOUT: the secret to unlocking the stress cycle.