Feminist Survival Project

Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski
A podcast for feminists who feel overwhelmed and exhausted by everything they need to do, and still worry that we're not doing enough - hosted by Emily and Amelia Nagoski, authors of BURNOUT: the secret to unlocking the stress cycle.
Health & WellnessMental Health

  • Take Your Time
    Who in your life gives you the permission and support to take the time that you need? If you can’t think of anyone else, let it be us. Links: Cynthia Erivo sings I'm Here - The Color Purple (The pose is at about 4:40) Cynthia Erivo sings "I'm Here" for the final time on Broadway Emily’s TED talk - The truth about unwanted arousal Confidence and joy are the keys to a great sex life | Emily Nagoski | TEDxUniversityofNevada The Burnout workbook (Did you know there's a workbook??) The Burnout workbook audiobook (and an audiobook of the workbook??) Dana K. White - How to Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind FSP 2020 Episode 33: Because: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - ten seconds at a time Shrinking (apple tv+) Laura Vanderkam - Off the Clock: Feel Less Busy While Getting More Done FSP 2020 Episode 05: What's Your Something Larger?
    55:55
  • Enough tho
    You are enough. Because all you can be is 100% of who you are. But you’re also filled with tiny organisms that fart. Links: Burnout (our book) Starling murmuration 2020 (youtube video) High Conflict by Amanda Ripley My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem Coca-Cola's 'Hilltop' Ad ("I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing") (youtube) Brandon Sanderson's "The Stormlight Archive" series (Amelia's excerpt is from book 5.) The Bubble of Love (FSP2020 episode 11)
    47:42
  • Polyvagal 101
    Dorsal. Sympathetic. Ventral. It’s all about your nervous system’s sense of safety. Links: Vagus Nerve Exteroception Interoception Our Polyvagal World: How Safety and Trauma Change Us by Stephen W. Porges and Seth Porges Deb Dana's website - includes definitions of Polyvagal Theory terms Glimmers Borders Books and Music (RIP) FSP2020 episode 58: How to Listen to Your Body, Part One (of four) website : podcast feed FSP2020 episode 49: How to Dreams website : podcast feed
    1:07:28
  • Gender: It Begins
    Turns out you can be identical twins and experience gender really differently from one another. Emily and Amelia discuss.  Content warning: There’s some talk about fascism and Mussolini’s sex life. Links: Come Together - The Gender Mirage (chapter 10) Kakistocracy Sari van Anders Anne Fausto-Sterling ALOK Will and Harper (Netflix show)
    1:07:45
  • We're Stronger Than the Fire
    Let it burn. Links: Paradise Square (musical) Joaquina Kalukango – "Let It Burn" (75th Tony Awards Performance) on Youtube (This is the performance we talk about in the episode.) New York City draft riots The "This is Fine" dog by KC Green, who is a real person who actually created the cartoon. KC sells official "This is Fine" dog stuff on Topatoco Coleman Barks Rumi translations
    53:25

About Feminist Survival Project

A podcast for feminists who feel overwhelmed and exhausted by everything they need to do, and still worry that we're not doing enough - hosted by Emily and Amelia Nagoski, authors of BURNOUT: the secret to unlocking the stress cycle.
