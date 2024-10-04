Powered by RND
Fearless Motherhood

Stay Fearless!
  • Exploring Holistic Newborn Care
    In this episode Andrea shares her in-depth journey into holistic newborn care, including her background as a NICU nurse and her experiences with alternative therapies like pediatric chiropractic care. We discuss the differences between Western medical practices and holistic approaches, emphasizing the importance of viewing health through a comprehensive lens that includes body, mind, and spirit. Stay Fearless! Thank you so much again for listening and we invite you to help contribute to future conversations and support the show through our value-for-value model.  Want to help support the show? Venmo PayPal Shellbe's doTERRA Page Want to Contact Us? Want to Be a Guest? [email protected] Instagram Facebook
    --------  
    1:00:36
  • Feminine Reclamation & Ecstatic Habits
    In this episode, Nicole Goff guides us through the powerful concept of Feminine Reclamation. Nicole discusses how women need to reclaim their inherent power and authenticity. She highlights the importance of reconnecting with one's feminine energy and how integrating ecstatic habits into daily life can foster a deeper connection with oneself and promote personal growth. Join us as we explore transformative practices and insights that support fulfilling and empowered female experiences. Stay Fearless! Show Links Feminine Reclamation Blog Post Nicole Goff Speaks Website Ecstatic Habits Workshop @NicoleGoffSpeaks Facebook: Nicole Goff Speaks Books Referenced: Your Heart's Desire: Instructions for Creating the Life You Really Want The Reclaimed Woman: Love Your Shadow, Embody Your Feminine Gifts, Experience the Specific Pleasure of Who You Are Thank you so much again for listening and we invite you to help contribute to future conversations and support the show through our value-for-value model.  Want to help support the show? Venmo PayPal Shellbe's doTERRA Page Want to Contact Us? Want to Be a Guest? [email protected] Instagram Facebook
    --------  
    1:17:42
  • Pox at the Playground
    In this episode we touch on the recent hectic week including Daylight Savings Time and Election Day. We discuss the unexpected resurgence of chickenpox in our community, addressing the concerns and fears surrounding it. We share insightful personal experiences, statistics and historical context about chickenpox, while emphasizing the importance of natural remedies and holistic approaches to handling the viral infection. We advocate for a balanced perspective on children's health and immunity, while stressing the need to understand and prepare for such illnesses without undue fear. Stay Fearless! Show Links: Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth The Unvaccinated Child: A Treatment Guide for Parents and Caregivers How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor: One of America's Leading Pediatricians Puts Parents Back in Control of Their Children's Health Thank you so much again for listening and we invite you to help contribute to future conversations and support the show through our value-for-value model.  Want to help support the show? Venmo PayPal Shellbe's doTERRA Page Want to Contact Us? Want to Be a Guest? [email protected] Instagram Facebook
    --------  
    1:05:18
  • Digital Wellness
    In this episode we welcome special guest Melissa Baker, founder of Unplugged Academy and author of the book “Conscious Adulting in the Digital Age”. Melissa discusses her mission to help families establish a balanced and harmonious relationship with technology through her work as a certified digital wellness coach, health education specialist and yoga teacher. The conversation delves into the daily challenges of managing screen time, particularly for children, and offers practical tips and strategies for cultivating digital wellness. Melissa shares her personal journey with technology, the importance of setting boundaries, and the impact of mindful screen use on overall well-being. Melissa offers workshops, coaching sessions, and resources to support those who are ready to embark on their digital wellness journey so check her out and claim your Free Digital Declutter Guide in the links below! Show Links: Get Your FREE Digital Declutter Guide!  UnplugAcademy.com Digital Wellness Newsletter @DigitalWellnessCoach Book: Conscious Adulting In the Digital Age Thank you so much again for listening and we invite you to help contribute to future conversations and support the show through our value-for-value model.  Want to help support the show? Venmo PayPal Shellbe's Page Want to reach out to us? [email protected] Instagram Facebook
    --------  
    1:00:31
  • Fearless Mothers Who Inspire: Carly Hursey
    In this episode we sit down with Carly Hursey, Shellbe's inspirational sister. Carly shares her extraordinary birth stories, highlighting her journey through natural births, overcoming challenges like a vaginal septum and breech baby, and advocating for her own care. She emphasizes the importance of birth plans, trusting your instincts, and advocating for your rights within the medical system. Carly's experiences are both motivational and educational, offering valuable insight into fearless motherhood. SNS Feeding System Spinning Babies Dr. Murdoch (Natural Family Physicians) Gelena Hinkley (Peaceful Pregnancy Pathways) Carly's Instagram (@beached_247) Carly's Facebook Page Thank you so much again for listening and we invite you to help contribute to future conversations and support the show through our value-for-value model.  Want to help support the show? Venmo PayPal Shellbe's Page Want to reach out to us? [email protected] Instagram Facebook
    --------  
    1:34:54

About Fearless Motherhood

Stay Fearless!
