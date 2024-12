Digital Wellness

In this episode we welcome special guest Melissa Baker, founder of Unplugged Academy and author of the book “Conscious Adulting in the Digital Age”. Melissa discusses her mission to help families establish a balanced and harmonious relationship with technology through her work as a certified digital wellness coach, health education specialist and yoga teacher. The conversation delves into the daily challenges of managing screen time, particularly for children, and offers practical tips and strategies for cultivating digital wellness. Melissa shares her personal journey with technology, the importance of setting boundaries, and the impact of mindful screen use on overall well-being. Melissa offers workshops, coaching sessions, and resources to support those who are ready to embark on their digital wellness journey so check her out and claim your Free Digital Declutter Guide in the links below! Show Links: Get Your FREE Digital Declutter Guide! UnplugAcademy.com Digital Wellness Newsletter @DigitalWellnessCoach Book: Conscious Adulting In the Digital Age Thank you so much again for listening and we invite you to help contribute to future conversations and support the show through our value-for-value model. Want to help support the show? Venmo PayPal Shellbe's Page Want to reach out to us? [email protected] Instagram Facebook