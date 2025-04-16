Surviving to Thriving in Perimenopause & Menopause with Julie Derr

Today I'm joined by FASTer Way Certified Coach, Integrative Health Practitioner and "Hormone Queen" Julie Derr as we tackle the often misunderstood journey of perimenopause and menopause head-on! We dive into Julie's fascinating wellness journey that began with her family's early health challenges and led her to become a physical therapist, marathon runner, and ultimately a hormone health specialist after her own menopause symptoms hit at 49. Julie reveals the biggest mistakes women make during this transition (hint: less is NOT more when it comes to calories!) and shares practical strategies for becoming stress-resilient that you can implement immediately. You'll discover why detoxification becomes increasingly crucial as we age and how protein plays a surprising role in this process! We also cut through the confusion around hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and discuss why finding the right practitioner might be the most important step in your perimenopause and menopause journey. Whether you're approaching 40 or deep in the menopausal transition, Julie's expertise and personal experience will leave you empowered with actionable strategies for fat loss, energy, and optimal health during this important life phase. Join FASTer Way’s next 6 Week Program: https://www.fasterwaytofatloss.com/ Don't forget to check out our merch, supplements and other great deals: https://fasterwayshop.com/ Subscribe: youtube.com/FASTerWaytoFatLoss Follow us on Instagram: Amanda Tress: https://www.instagram.com/amandatress Julie Derr: https://www.instagram.com/juliederr/ FASTer Way to Fat Loss: https://www.instagram.com/fasterwaytofatloss