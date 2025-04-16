Surviving to Thriving in Perimenopause & Menopause with Julie Derr
Today I'm joined by FASTer Way Certified Coach, Integrative Health Practitioner and "Hormone Queen" Julie Derr as we tackle the often misunderstood journey of perimenopause and menopause head-on! We dive into Julie's fascinating wellness journey that began with her family's early health challenges and led her to become a physical therapist, marathon runner, and ultimately a hormone health specialist after her own menopause symptoms hit at 49. Julie reveals the biggest mistakes women make during this transition (hint: less is NOT more when it comes to calories!) and shares practical strategies for becoming stress-resilient that you can implement immediately. You'll discover why detoxification becomes increasingly crucial as we age and how protein plays a surprising role in this process! We also cut through the confusion around hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and discuss why finding the right practitioner might be the most important step in your perimenopause and menopause journey. Whether you're approaching 40 or deep in the menopausal transition, Julie's expertise and personal experience will leave you empowered with actionable strategies for fat loss, energy, and optimal health during this important life phase. Join FASTer Way’s next 6 Week Program: https://www.fasterwaytofatloss.com/ Don't forget to check out our merch, supplements and other great deals: https://fasterwayshop.com/ Subscribe: youtube.com/FASTerWaytoFatLoss Follow us on Instagram: Amanda Tress: https://www.instagram.com/amandatress Julie Derr: https://www.instagram.com/juliederr/ FASTer Way to Fat Loss: https://www.instagram.com/fasterwaytofatloss
--------
38:38
Biohacker’s Confessional: Coffee Enemas, Liver Detox Hacks, and the Castor Oil Protocol
Join FASTer Way’s next 6 week program: https://www.fasterwaytofatloss.com/ Don't forget to check out our merch, supplements and other great deals: https://fasterwayshop.com/ Subscribe: youtube.com/FASTerWaytoFatLoss Follow us on Instagram: Amanda Tress: https://www.instagram.com/amandatress Ali Tessitore: https://www.instagram.com/alitessitore/ FASTer Way to Fat Loss: https://www.instagram.com/fasterwaytofatloss
--------
29:10
Interview with Allie Janszen: How to Melt Your Middle
Today I’m joined by certified coach Allie Janszen and she helps us unlock the keys to effective fat loss by understanding the powerful role hormones play in our fitness journeys. We dive deep into Allie's personal story of shedding 80 pounds over 11 months, where she discovered the magic of nutrition, macro balancing, and personalized workout routines. Her journey serves as a testament to the incredible results achievable when prioritizing healing over hustle. Allie and I explore insulin's dual role as a blood sugar regulator and fat storage hormone, and discuss Allie's personal battle with insulin resistance linked to PCOS. We also discuss cortisol's influence on energy and stress management, especially crucial for women balancing family responsibilities during perimenopause. With practical tips for balancing blood sugar and insulin, and managing cortisol levels, you will learn how strategic meal timing and lifestyle adjustments can optimize your health. Join FASTer Way’s next 6 week program: https://www.fasterwaytofatloss.com/ Don't forget to check out our merch, supplements and other great deals: https://fasterwayshop.com/ Subscribe: youtube.com/FASTerWaytoFatLoss Follow us on Instagram: Amanda Tress: https://www.instagram.com/amandatress Allie Janszen: https://www.instagram.com/alliejanszen/ FASTer Way to Fat Loss: https://www.instagram.com/fasterwaytofatloss
--------
41:50
Whiplash Recovery & the Biohacks I'm Using to Bounce Back
In this episode, I recount the harrowing experience where I found myself hanging by my hair while zip-lining, realizing my hair had become tangled in the equipment. Luckily thanks to my Faster Way workouts I was able to hang onto the line and avoid causing myself more injury. Due to experiencing whiplash from this experience, I found myself having to slow down to allow my body to recover. Le and I discuss how to handle workouts while recovering from an injury and the importance of not over doing it too soon. I also share some cutting-edge biohacking methods to combat fatigue and inflammation that I am trying. From the importance of hydration and sleep to the intriguing use of a PEMF mat for enhanced recovery, this episode offers practical insights for anyone dealing with injuries or seeking to boost their energy levels. Join FASTer Way’s next 6 week program: https://www.fasterwaytofatloss.com/ Don't forget to check out our merch, supplements and other great deals: https://fasterwayshop.com/ Subscribe: youtube.com/FASTerWaytoFatLoss Follow us on Instagram: Amanda Tress: https://www.instagram.com/amandatress Le Bergin: https://www.instagram.com/le_bergin FASTer Way to Fat Loss: https://www.instagram.com/fasterwaytofatloss
--------
30:30
Coach Confessional: Adapting Nutrition and Exercise When You're Sick
Today Le and I discuss the challenges of maintaining a workout routine while under the weather, particularly focusing on how movement is still good for your body when sick as long as you don’t overdo it. I discuss my approach to adapting my exercise regimen when feeling unwell, opting for strength training instead of HIIT, and emphasizing the importance of not missing leg day due to its correlation with longevity. We explore how sugar intake, particularly during the holiday season, can weaken the immune system and lead to increased illness. We also talk about making sure you get enough protein while you are sick. Plus, get the inside scoop on Le’s unique method for protein batching. Join FASTer Way’s next 6 week program: https://www.fasterwaytofatloss.com/ Don't forget to check out our merch, supplements and other great deals: https://fasterwayshop.com/ Subscribe: youtube.com/FASTerWaytoFatLoss Follow us on Instagram: Amanda Tress: https://www.instagram.com/amandatress Le Bergin: https://www.instagram.com/le_bergin FASTer Way to Fat Loss: https://www.instagram.com/fasterwaytofatloss
At the FASTer Way, our mission is to empower you to get well, prevent disease, and fulfill your purpose with energy. Each week, we'll bring you interviews with the best and brightest experts in health and wellness to help you achieve your goals. We’ll discuss the topics that interest you most—like nutrition, intermittent fasting, hormone health, and so much more. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on, you’re going to love it!