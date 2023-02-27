Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Farm to Taber
Sarah Taber
Deep dives on agriculture, the food system, and money. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information. More
Available Episodes

  • King Cotton, Jim Crow, and Pellagra
    Accounts of the US food system take it for granted that it used to all be nice little family farms, until agribusiness suddenly changed it all in the 20th century. But corn monoculture, feedlots, and cheap bulk commodities didn't come out of nowhere in modern times- they've always been the core of US agriculture!This episode traces the origins of today's food system back to its origins: slavery, and most importantly, Jim Crow. These institutions laid the foundation for northern agriculture, where "nice" little family farms that grew food for plantations. Both regions were oriented towards large-scale export commerce, self-sufficiency played surprisingly little role, and this helps explain why our food system looks the way it does today.Transcript Full bibliography Main sources for this episode: Larding the Lean Earth, Steven Stoll Accounting for Slavery, Caitlin Rosenthal Dun, James Alexander. 2005. “What Avenues of Commerce, Will You, Americans, Not Explore!”: Commercial Philadelphia’s Vantage onto the Early Haitian Revolution. William and Mary Quarterly, Third Series, The Atlantic Economy in an Era of Revolutions (Jul 2005), 62(3):473-504. American Trade with European Colonies in the Caribbean and South America, 1790-1812. John H. Coatsworth. William and Mary Quarterly, April 1967, vol 24 no. 2, pp 243-266. Politics and pellagra: the epidemic of pellagra in the US in the early twentieth century. A.J. Bollet. 1992. Yale Journal of Biological Medicine 65(3):211-221. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2589605/ The Souls of Black Folk. 1903. W.E.B. Du Bois. A. C. McClurg and Co. Chapter 9: Of The Sons of Master and Man. Commod Bods and Frybread Power: Government Food Aid in American Indian Culture. Dana Vantrease. 2013. The Journao of American Folklore 126(499):55-69. Available at https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.5406/jamerfolk.126.499.0055#metadata_info_tab_contents Rural Rent Wars of the 1840s. Matthew Wills. Sept 1 2020. JSTOR Daily. Available at https://daily.jstor.org/rent-wars-1840s/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/4/2023
    2:05:24
  • Farms and personal finance with Katy Stevick [TRAILER]
    This is a trailer for a bonus episode. Join Farm to Taber on Patreon for the full episode here: patreon.com/farmtotaberIt's so easy to think of agriculture and finance as a large-scale, impersonal realm: import-export balances, federally-backed loans, and enormous capital flows. And those are all important! But let's take a step back and remember that 95% of US farms are family-owned. That means the dominant financial consideration in US agriculture- what farms grow, how, whether they keep farming at all- is personal finance.Financial planner Katy Stevick joins us to talk household finance. This is her first podcast so she's a little shy, but she brought the facts and we had a good time! There's so much more to say about in this topic, it was great to have her to help lay out the groundwork on how household finance shape business practices, and we look forward to having her back for more deep dives on farms and finance. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    11:31
  • The History of US Agriculture: How Jim Crow paid off for the Midwestern family farm
    Episode cover photo: “Roy Merriot getting ready to move a transportable house. He is a tenant of a 160 acre loan company farm which has recently been sold, and is now holding a ‘quitting farm’ sale. This is the third farm he has lost in the last ten years.” Russell Lee, photographer, December 1936, from Farm Security Administration – Office of War Information Photographs, Yale University Photogrammar Project. Available at https://photogrammar.org/photo/fsa1997021314/PPTranscriptFull bibliographyMain sources in this episode:SC food imports in 1917: Kirkendall, Richard S. 1988. Henry A. Wallace’s Turn Toward the New Deal, 1921-1924. The Annals of Iowa 49(3):221-239. Accessed 3 Mar 2022. Available at https://pubs.lib.uiowa.edu/annals-of-iowa/article/10699/galley/119275/view/The Rise and Fall of Pellagra. 2018. Karen Clay, Ethan Schmick, Werner Troesken. National Bureau of Economic Research Working Paper 23730. Available at http://www.nber.org/papers/w23730Shu-Ching Lee. 1947. The Theory of the Agricultural Ladder. Agricultural History 21(1):53-61.https://www.jstor.org/stable/3739772?seq=1#metadata_info_tab_contentsPossession and Power: The Legal Culture of Tenancy in the United States, 1800-1920. Adam Jacob Wolkoff. Dissertation, Rutgers, 2015. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    1:50:59
  • Right to Repair [TRAILER]
    A former John Deere combine repair tech joins on to talk right to repair! For the full episode, join me on Patreon: patreon.com/farmtotaber Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/11/2023
    12:31
  • Carolina Rice with Dr. Tim Fritz
    TranscriptDr. Tim Fritz, historian at Mt. St. Mary's1940s home video of Carolina rice workersStono rebellionPhoto of rice crew from Library of Congress, "Rice harvest at Mulberry Plantation, Berkeley County South Carolina." Bonus episodes on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2/27/2023
    1:11:16

About Farm to Taber

Deep dives on agriculture, the food system, and money.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

