Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal

Skeptical Soto pursuit by Red Sox & Jays, Rays future uncertain, Orioles need an ace!

Ken Rosenthal argues the Blue Jays & Red Sox pursuing Juan Soto doesn't make sense for them. (0:49)(4:31) While the Orioles moving in the left field fence is a good start to their offseason, Ken counters that landing an ace should be in the cards.(7:02) Ken explains why the Reds & Royals feel like natural trade partners.Visit MINTMOBILE.com/Territory where all 3-month plans are only $15 a month, including the Unlimited plan.(10:17) Inside Dish unpacks the complicated Rays future. Their new ballpark now seems unlikely...where will the team permanently end up?(15:43) Grillin' Ken answers your questions, including era adjusted stats in Hall of Fame voting, a plan-B if Soto fall throughs & should Red Sox fans be prepared to be disappointed?WATCH - Fair Territory episodes drop 2x per week on Youtube with shiny graphics and video :)