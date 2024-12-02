Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal

Ken Rosenthal points to Scott Boras moving quickly this off-season. He also analyzes the pitching outlooks the for the Mets & Cubs following their reported deals with Frankie Montas & Matthew Boyd. (0:39)(4:51) Everyone is waiting on Juan Soto. Ken predicts which players (and teams) who will see action once someone reels in the biggest fish.(8:40) Inside Dish recalls past crazy Winter Meetings in Dallas, including one of Ken's biggest career scoops.(15:00) Grillin' Ken answers your questions, including how to tell phony free agent reports from the real ones, why teams aren't copying the Dodgers deferral strategy & the Astros offseason approach.WATCH - Fair Territory episodes drop 2x per week on Youtube with shiny graphics and video :)
Ken Rosenthal & Alanna Rizzo unpack the growing divide existing between baseball's "haves & have-nots" following Blake Snell's Dodgers deal. They kick around the ramifications for next year's CBA and question if a new TV deal and influx of revenue would urge any skimping owners to spend. (0:55)(9:21) Alanna & Ken answer your Grillin' Ken questions, including Hal Steinbrenner's Yankees legacy, the idea that all Juan Soto deals are equal, the non-tendered list & how would Ken fix the Marlins?Get 20% off + free shipping with the code FOUL20 at manscaped.com(22:33) Alanna & Ken also crown their Dudes & Dorks of the Week.Great time to support the show at FoulTerritoryShop.com!
Angels ink Kikuchi, Braves OF shopping, Red Sox might move Devers
Ken Rosenthal reacts to the Los Angeles Angels signing Yusei Kikuchi to a 3-year deal. LA continues their active offseason. (0:23)(4:48) The Atlanta Braves are shedding payroll and looking for outfield help before Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider return midseason.(7:52) Inside Dish explores the Boston Red Sox roster reshuffle this offseason, and how Rafael Devers could shift across the diamond. Ken admits the plan drastically changes if Juan Soto signs - a serious champagne problem!(14:12) Grillin' Ken answers your questions, including the Mariners offseason plan, an emerging rookie next season and who has baseball's best hair?WATCH - Fair Territory episodes drop 2x per week on Youtube with shiny graphics and video :)
Ken Rosenthal & Scott Braun discuss Blake Snell meeting with clubs. Could the Red Sox finally get their lefty? (0:37)(5:50) Japanese star Roki Sasaki’s agent was not pleased with execs thinking he's got a done deal already.(11:17) Ken and Scott also preview tonight’s MVP announcements and debate if Yankees superstar Aaron Judge & Dodgers unicorm Shohei Ohtani will both earn unanimous MVP awards. (15:02) LIVE Grillin’ Ken answers your questions, including prospect hoarding, a possible Cody Bellinger trade, and Padres positional holes to fill.(23:15) Ken also crowns his Dude & Dork of the Week and sheds a little light on teams in on Juan Soto.Get 20% off + free shipping with the code FOUL20 at manscaped.com
Skeptical Soto pursuit by Red Sox & Jays, Rays future uncertain, Orioles need an ace!
Ken Rosenthal argues the Blue Jays & Red Sox pursuing Juan Soto doesn't make sense for them. (0:49)(4:31) While the Orioles moving in the left field fence is a good start to their offseason, Ken counters that landing an ace should be in the cards.(7:02) Ken explains why the Reds & Royals feel like natural trade partners.Visit MINTMOBILE.com/Territory where all 3-month plans are only $15 a month, including the Unlimited plan.(10:17) Inside Dish unpacks the complicated Rays future. Their new ballpark now seems unlikely...where will the team permanently end up?(15:43) Grillin' Ken answers your questions, including era adjusted stats in Hall of Fame voting, a plan-B if Soto fall throughs & should Red Sox fans be prepared to be disappointed?WATCH - Fair Territory episodes drop 2x per week on Youtube with shiny graphics and video :)
