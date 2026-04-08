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74 episodes
- In this episode dedicated to "Spooky Animals", we were joined by shark expert Jaida Elcock and bat expert Nic Comparato for stories about spooky species, comedy about creepy crawlies, and hare-raising trivia that made it a fright to remember!
Jaida: @sofishtication_
Nic: @lesscommonloons
Episode 73: Starry Not Sorry (ft. Iman Behbehani, Kate Schmidt & Matthew Starr)12/17/2024 | 1h 5 mins.See our show THIS THURSDAY (12/19) in person in New York or streaming from wherever you are!
In this Astrophysics-themed episode, we were joined by astrophysicist Iman Behbehani, astronomer Kate Schmidt, and comedian Matthew Starr for stories about the stars, comedy about the cosmos, and trivia that’ll be out of this world!
Iman: @astroontapnyc
Kate: @crotchetiercrocheter
Matthew: @matthewsstarr
Episode 72: Ballot Cleanser (ft. Dr. Lindsey Cormack PhD, Dr. Justin Williams PhD & Dr. Andrea Jones-Rooy PhD)10/22/2024 | 58 mins.In this Political Science-themed episode, we were joined political scientist and author Dr. Lindsey Cormack PhD, historian and comedian Dr. Justin Williams PhD, and political scientist, comedian, and circus performer (!!) Dr. Andrea Jones-Rooy PhD for deep dives on democracy, laughs about gaffes, and trivia that’ll have you polling in the aisles!
Lindsey: @howtoraiseacitizen
Justin: @justin_williams_comedy
Andrea: @jonesrooy
Episode 71: The Feeding Is Mutual (ft. Dr. Kate Bredbenner, PhD & Hampton Humber)09/17/2024 | 51 mins.Come see our show THIS THURSDAY (9/19 7pm Eastern) in person in NYC or livestream from wherever you are!
In this Symbiosis-themed episode, we were joined by Dr. Kate Bredbenner and Hampton Humber for stories about synergistic species, comedy about critters coexisting, and trivia that mite live on your head rent-free!
Kate: @simplebiologist
Hampton: @Hampdman
- In this marine biology themed episode, we were joined by fish expert Joshua Barber and squid expert Dr. Diana Li, PhD for deep dives on the deep sea, the laugh aquatic, and trivia that will show you the error of your waves.
Josh: @joshbarbershop @gettingfishypod
Diana: @dianateuthis.bsky.social
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About Facts Machine
Facts Machine is a podcast by and for people who are curious about everything — but especially the things that make them laugh. Scientists by day and pub trivia hosts by night, Emily, Noah, and Rob leverage their scientific curiosity and delight in obscure minutiae to bring you a podcast that explores life’s silliest, most unexpected, and outright awe-inspiring stories. And puns. So many puns.Podcast website
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