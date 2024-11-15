Episode 078 – Predicting Antler Size from Doe Body Weight

In this conversation, Bronson, Steve, and Mark Turner discuss the relationship between doe body weight and buck antler size. Mark's research at the University of Tennessee aimed to evaluate how deer body and antler size varied across the eastern US and what habitat characteristics were associated with bigger deer. The results showed a consistent relationship between doe body weight and buck antler size, with an 8.5-inch increase in antler size for every 10-pound increase in doe body mass. This relationship provides a predictive equation that can help property managers and hunters assess and improve buck antler size by focusing on increasing doe body weight. The conversation also includes topics like harvest bias, compositional bias, and monitoring techniques. Check out the MSU Deer Lab’s online seminar series (here) and choose the Natural Resources option from the Categories drop down menu. You will have to create an account to view the seminars. The seminars are free unless you are seeking professional educational credits. Also, be sure to visit our YouTube channel (here) Takeaways: There is a consistent relationship between doe body weight and adult buck antler size, with an 8.5-inch increase in antler size for every 10-pound increase in doe body weight. Increasing doe body weight can lead to larger buck antler size, providing a predictive equation for property managers and hunters to assess and improve antler size. Harvest bias and compositional bias can affect the accuracy of data collected on deer populations, and monitoring techniques should account for these biases. Understanding the relationship between doe body weight and buck antler size can help property managers and hunters make informed decisions about deer management and habitat improvement. Further research is needed to explore the variation in doe body weight and antler size across different regions and climates. Sound Bites: "If you can produce 120-inch does, your average mature male is gonna be 139 inches." "When you give them food and manage the habitat, doe body weights respond, bucks respond, antlers respond." "If you're not seeing the size of deer that you think you should be seeing, it may be that pulling the trigger is the issue."