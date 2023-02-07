Episode One

Duncan's wife is pregnant, and has severe epilepsy, that could endanger her and their unborn child. To help her, Duncan proposes his wife receive the next generation of the "Genesis" implant, which will integrate with her brain, and cure her epilepsy, as well as give her enhanced reflexes and agility. And it works... at least at first. Enemy Within is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Alexander Stitt. Directed by Dan Benamor. Written by Alexander Stitt and Dan Benamor, based on Alexander Stitt's original screenplay of the same name. Starring Jon Cahill as Duncan, Nerida Bronwen as Belinda, David Pinion as Dr. Tommy Easton, Bill Kates as Phineas Klein, Jerome St. Jerome as Jeremiah and General McWilliam, and Samantha Claire as Genesis AI . Edited, sound designed, and mixed by John Higgins. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.