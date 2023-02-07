A scientist pioneers a new technology to cure his wife's disease, but it works too well, and turns his wife into a terrifying, unstoppable human weapon.
Episode Five
Belinda's newfound abilities reach their apex, in a rampage that will change everything, forever.
Enemy Within is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Alexander Stitt. Directed by Dan Benamor. Written by Alexander Stitt and Dan Benamor, based on Alexander Stitt's original screenplay of the same name. Starring Jon Cahill as Duncan, Nerida Bronwen as Belinda, David Pinion as Dr. Tommy Easton, Bill Kates as Phineas Klein, Jerome St. Jerome as Jeremiah and General McWilliam, and Samantha Claire as Genesis AI . Edited, sound designed, and mixed by John Higgins. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you're listening, and subscribe now for future episodes.
6/8/2023
24:45
Episode Four
After losing his job and being barred from the facility where his wife is being held, Duncan makes an unholy alliance with Jeremiah, to rescue his wife.
6/8/2023
20:07
Episode Three
Belinda's side effects become increasingly violent, and the tension between Duncan and Klein reaches a breaking point.
6/8/2023
22:15
Episode Two
Other recipients of the newest Genesis implant exhibit horrifying side effects, a pseudo-religious leader threatens the project, and Belinda tries to pry the truth out of the Genesis AI.
6/8/2023
23:07
Episode One
Duncan's wife is pregnant, and has severe epilepsy, that could endanger her and their unborn child. To help her, Duncan proposes his wife receive the next generation of the "Genesis" implant, which will integrate with her brain, and cure her epilepsy, as well as give her enhanced reflexes and agility. And it works... at least at first.
