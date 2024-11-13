Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTV & FilmEnemy in Paris
Listen to Enemy in Paris in the App
Listen to Enemy in Paris in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Enemy in Paris

Podcast Enemy in Paris
Bec Hill and Sam Kieffer
A rage-watch podcast recapping every episode of the show we all love to hate: Emily in Paris. Begrudgingly hosted by Bec Hill and Sam Kieffer.
More
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • Show Me The Sex (Pt 1) | Season 04, Episode 09
    What do international booty-calls, co-ords, and drug-smuggling have in common? They're ALL covered by Sam and Bec as they watch the penultimate episode of season 4 of Emily in Paris: Roman Holiday! What should we do next? Tell us here! https://www.patreon.com/posts/what-would-you-115462784 Help Sam and Bec justify the amount of time and effort it takes to bring you this show by becoming a Hatereon supporter today! You'll not only get an Emily-level sense of smugness, but access to bonus content! http://patreon.com/EnemyinParis And if things are tight, you can still help by spreading the hate via word-of-mouth, social media (@enemyinparis), or a 5-star review! Don't forget to follow/subscribe and (if it's an option) hit the notification button so you're alerted when each episode is released. Find us on... https://www.reddit.com/r/EnemyInParis http://instagram.com/enemyinparis http://facebook.com/enemyinparis Sam Kieffer can be found as @mostfunsam across most platforms. Bec Hill is @bechillcomedian. The theme tune is by Frankie Lowe. (The full version can be found on the Enemy in Paris Instagram and Facebook page - and where ever you get your music!)
    --------  
    49:44
  • Around the World in 80 Lays (Pt 2) | Season 04, Episode 08
    Sam and Bec discuss the French rating of 20 Shades of Grey, retrospective FOMO, and the REAL population of France in part two of their episode covering "Back on The Crazy Horse". What should we do next? Tell us here! https://www.patreon.com/posts/what-would-you-115462784 The Enemy in Paris reddit page can be found here: https://www.reddit.com/r/EnemyInParis (huge thanks to ImpastablePenne for creating and running it!) Help Sam and Bec justify the amount of time and effort it takes to bring you this show by becoming a Hatereon supporter today! You'll not only get an Emily-level sense of smugness, but access to bonus content! http://patreon.com/EnemyinParis And if things are tight, you can still help by spreading the hate via word-of-mouth, social media (@enemyinparis), or a 5-star review! Don't forget to follow/subscribe and (if it's an option) hit the notification button so you're alerted when each episode is released. Find us on... https://www.reddit.com/r/EnemyInParis http://instagram.com/enemyinparis http://facebook.com/enemyinparis Sam Kieffer can be found as @mostfunsam across most platforms. Bec Hill is @bechillcomedian. The theme tune is by Frankie Lowe. (The full version can be found on the Enemy in Paris Instagram and Facebook page - and where ever you get your music!)
    --------  
    44:14
  • Around the World in 80 Lays (Pt 1) | Season 04, Episode 08
    Sam and Bec fume over "Back on The Crazy Horse" from season 4 of Emily in Paris. Sam also explains why he'll never ride a horse, Bec mentions SEVERAL times that she has seen a lot of burlesque, and they both compare how many different nationalities they have hooked up with. Drunk Women Solving Crime can be found here: http://playpodca.st/drunkwomen Lateral with Tom Scott is here: https://lateralcast.com/ (If you can't find Bec's episodes of either podcast listed, subscribe to them so you'll be notified once they're released!) Follow Long Covid Rockstar (Amy Butterworth) on Instagram for funny and fascinating accessibility and inclusion content: https://www.instagram.com/longcovidrockstar/ Help Sam and Bec justify the amount of time and effort it takes to bring you this show by becoming a Hatereon supporter today! You'll not only get an Emily-level sense of smugness, but access to bonus content! http://patreon.com/EnemyinParis And if things are tight, you can still help by spreading the hate via word-of-mouth, social media (@enemyinparis), or a 5-star review! Don't forget to follow/subscribe and (if it's an option) hit the notification button so you're alerted when each episode is released. Find us on... http://instagram.com/enemyinparis http://facebook.com/enemyinparis Sam Kieffer can be found as @mostfunsam across most platforms. Bec Hill is @bechillcomedian. The theme tune is by Frankie Lowe. (The full version can be found on the Enemy in Paris Instagram and Facebook page - and where ever you get your music!)
    --------  
    1:17:02
  • Season 4 Bloops
    Sam and Bec discuss the Series 4 Emily in Paris bloopers Part 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fQOVlTY3BY) and Part 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKBrwuP3dPo) this week to give them time to prepare for the final 3 episodes of this season. Help Sam and Bec justify the amount of time and effort it takes to bring you this show by becoming a Hatereon supporter today! You'll not only get an Emily-level sense of smugness, but access to bonus content! http://patreon.com/EnemyinParis And if things are tight, you can still help by spreading the hate via word-of-mouth, social media (@enemyinparis), or a 5-star review! Don't forget to follow/subscribe and (if it's an option) hit the notification button so you're alerted when each episode is released. Find us on... http://instagram.com/enemyinparis http://facebook.com/enemyinparis Sam Kieffer can be found as @mostfunsam across most platforms. Bec Hill is @bechillcomedian. The theme tune is by Frankie Lowe. (The full version can be found on the Enemy in Paris Instagram and Facebook page - and where ever you get your music!)
    --------  
    11:21
  • Emily's Phone is the Opposite of Chekhov's Gun (Pt. 2) | Season 04, Episode 07
    Bec finally loses it in Part Two covering "Lost in Translation" and Sam reads out his favourite parent/child reviews of Emily in Paris... Help Sam and Bec justify the amount of time and effort it takes to bring you this show by becoming a Hatereon supporter today! You'll not only get an Emily-level sense of smugness, but access to bonus content! http://patreon.com/EnemyinParis And if things are tight, you can still help by spreading the hate via word-of-mouth, social media (@enemyinparis), or a 5-star review! Don't forget to follow/subscribe and (if it's an option) hit the notification button so you're alerted when each episode is released. Find us on... http://instagram.com/enemyinparis http://facebook.com/enemyinparis Sam Kieffer can be found as @mostfunsam across most platforms. Bec Hill is @bechillcomedian. The theme tune is by Frankie Lowe. (The full version can be found on the Enemy in Paris Instagram and Facebook page - and where ever you get your music!)
    --------  
    1:20:25

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Enemy in Paris

A rage-watch podcast recapping every episode of the show we all love to hate: Emily in Paris. Begrudgingly hosted by Bec Hill and Sam Kieffer.
Podcast website

Listen to Enemy in Paris, The Rewatchables and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:24:17 PM