What do international booty-calls, co-ords, and drug-smuggling have in common? They're ALL covered by Sam and Bec as they watch the penultimate episode of season 4 of Emily in Paris: Roman Holiday!
49:44
Around the World in 80 Lays (Pt 2) | Season 04, Episode 08
Sam and Bec discuss the French rating of 20 Shades of Grey, retrospective FOMO, and the REAL population of France in part two of their episode covering "Back on The Crazy Horse".
44:14
Around the World in 80 Lays (Pt 1) | Season 04, Episode 08
Sam and Bec fume over "Back on The Crazy Horse" from season 4 of Emily in Paris. Sam also explains why he'll never ride a horse, Bec mentions SEVERAL times that she has seen a lot of burlesque, and they both compare how many different nationalities they have hooked up with.
Drunk Women Solving Crime can be found here: http://playpodca.st/drunkwomen
Lateral with Tom Scott is here: https://lateralcast.com/
(If you can't find Bec's episodes of either podcast listed, subscribe to them so you'll be notified once they're released!)
Follow Long Covid Rockstar (Amy Butterworth) on Instagram for funny and fascinating accessibility and inclusion content: https://www.instagram.com/longcovidrockstar/
1:17:02
Season 4 Bloops
Sam and Bec discuss the Series 4 Emily in Paris bloopers Part 1 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fQOVlTY3BY) and Part 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKBrwuP3dPo) this week to give them time to prepare for the final 3 episodes of this season.
11:21
Emily's Phone is the Opposite of Chekhov's Gun (Pt. 2) | Season 04, Episode 07
Bec finally loses it in Part Two covering "Lost in Translation" and Sam reads out his favourite parent/child reviews of Emily in Paris...
