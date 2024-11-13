Around the World in 80 Lays (Pt 1) | Season 04, Episode 08

Sam and Bec fume over "Back on The Crazy Horse" from season 4 of Emily in Paris. Sam also explains why he'll never ride a horse, Bec mentions SEVERAL times that she has seen a lot of burlesque, and they both compare how many different nationalities they have hooked up with.