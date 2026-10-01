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The Ed Newton Podcast

Pastor Ed Newton
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Ed Newton Podcast
Latest episode

219 episodes

  • The Ed Newton Podcast

    Radical Generosity

    01/01/1 | 56 mins.
  • The Ed Newton Podcast

    Good God Almighty

    01/01/1 | 29 mins.
    How you think God views you, will define the way you view yourself and the situations
    you face.
  • The Ed Newton Podcast

    The God Who Does Not Shift

    10/01/2026 | 2 mins.
    Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.

    Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
  • The Ed Newton Podcast

    Eternal Contentment

    09/30/2026 | 3 mins.
    Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.

    Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
  • The Ed Newton Podcast

    Contentment And Purpose

    09/29/2026 | 3 mins.
    Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.

    Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
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About The Ed Newton Podcast
The Ed Newton Ministries podcast features the preaching ministry of Pastor Ed Newton. Dr. Ed Newton is the lead pastor of Community Bible Church in San Antonio, Texas a 27,000-member multigenerational, multicultural congregation of disciple-makers who seek to initiate and celebrate life change in Jesus’ name. A pastor, speaker, and leader with an intentional burden to speak into the capital “C” church towards revival, leadership, evangelism, discipleship, missional living, and especially for the “next” generation to become a “now” generation. He is also the author of several books, the most recent being “Breathe Again,” a timely motivational resource for those seeking a renewal in their lives.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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