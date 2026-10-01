Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.

Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.

Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.

How you think God views you, will define the way you view yourself and the situations you face.

About The Ed Newton Podcast

About The Ed Newton Podcast

About The Ed Newton Podcast