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219 episodes
- Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
- Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
- Start your day in God's Word with Pastor Ed Newton. In just a few minutes, you'll hear one verse of Scripture, a word of encouragement for whatever you're facing, and a simple way to live it out today. You were made on purpose, for a purpose, and every day is a new chance to walk in it.
Subscribe on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode, and find more at ednewton.com.
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About The Ed Newton Podcast
The Ed Newton Ministries podcast features the preaching ministry of Pastor Ed Newton. Dr. Ed Newton is the lead pastor of Community Bible Church in San Antonio, Texas a 27,000-member multigenerational, multicultural congregation of disciple-makers who seek to initiate and celebrate life change in Jesus’ name. A pastor, speaker, and leader with an intentional burden to speak into the capital “C” church towards revival, leadership, evangelism, discipleship, missional living, and especially for the “next” generation to become a “now” generation. He is also the author of several books, the most recent being “Breathe Again,” a timely motivational resource for those seeking a renewal in their lives.Podcast website
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