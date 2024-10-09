I go over what exactly is happening w/episode publishing and the Christmas one-shot
1:33
S1EP3 The Funny Half
In this episode the payers discover their is more to this island then they previously believed! Once again editored by our amazing Neccy Wizard, Raiden! If you would like to see the map, follow the Instagram @dummies_and_dragons_podcast Twitter coming sooooon! Also keep your eye out for more announcements on the Christmas one shot!
39:19
S1 EP2 Child Almost-Murderer
In this episode, we see our players deal with the immediate aftermath of the chaos they caused last time, and learn of a plot to kill their own!! Go see our Instagram @dummies_and_dragons_podcast! Enjoy!
25:16
S1/EP1: Welcome To the Island of Schwartz!
In this first episode, we introduce our players as they wake up in a new land they have never seen before! Jump in and learn about where they are, and all about our characters! For their final memories before the quest, and for video updates and announcements, go to our Instagram @dummies_and_dragons_podcast Hope you enjoy this episode!