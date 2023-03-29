Need advice? Comedian Tig Notaro doesn’t have all the answers, but that won't stop her from fielding your questions on life's many challenges. With the help of ... More
Allison Janney
Hooray! This is Don’t Ask Tig’s milestone 100th episode, and Tig’s guest is her very good friend, Oscar-winning actor Allison Janney, star of “I, Tonya,” “Mom,” “The West Wing” and so much more. Allison and Tig can’t help laughing over the viral story of how Allison broke Tig’s ribs on a party bus, and Allison shares how she was injured in a celebrity dodgeball game involving Harry Styles and Michelle Obama. Tig and Allison give advice to a listener whose dog controls her, a mom whose tone deaf daughter wants to be a singer and a fan who hates being called a flirt when he’s just trying to make friends. And remember that Don’t Ask Tig is on break in May, but will be back with all-new episodes on June 7. Mark your calendars!
Stephanie Allynne
This Don’t Ask Tig episode is a first — the first time a guest returns and it’s none other than actor, comedian, Stephanie Allynne — Tig’s wife! Stephanie and Tig share hilarious moments from their visits to Tig’s hometown in Mississippi — all centered around a cemetery. The couple gives advice to a listener who wonders if a person can have too many cats, help a woman pick out a hairstyle to change her life and give a fan some zinger retorts to people who mistake her partner for a man.
Amber Tamblyn
Actor, director, and writer Amber Tamblyn is Tig’s guest this week. You know her from her role as Tibby in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” and Joan in “Joan of Arcadia.” Amber explains how Bravo’s Real Housewives empowers women and why writing poetry helps teens. Tig and Amber counsel a listener who thinks God’s voice sounds like Tig’s and help a woman tell the difference between following her gut and becoming a “Karen.”
Maz Jobrani
Many know and love comedian/actor Maz Jobrani as a regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” and from his role in CBS’s “Superior Donuts,” as well as numerous streaming stand-ups. Maz and Tig talk about his uncensored comedy tour to the Middle East, and they discuss whether Hollywood has improved its act when it comes to portraying stereotypes. Maz and Tig advise a listener on how best to surprise her husband with the news they’re pregnant, a teacher whose student accidentally damaged a 6-thousand dollar painting during a field trip and a 21-year-old jealous of a classmate’s achievements.
Billy Crudup
This week, Tig welcomes Billy Crudup, her co-star from the new season of “The Morning Show” on Apple TV. The award-winning actor is also known for starring in the movies “Mission: Impossible III,” “Spotlight,” and “Almost Famous” with an unforgettable portrayal of the fictional rock star and self-proclaimed “golden god“ Russell Hammond. Billy and Tig find surprising connections between their fathers and their Southern ties. They offer acting tips to a student preparing for a school play and help settle a listener’s conflict with roommates that involves porta potties, pizza and vegans.
