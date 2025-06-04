The “Naughty” Dog: Boredom

Today's episode is all about our beloved "naughty" dogs—you know, the ones who leave you wondering if they're secretly running the household.Psst… they're not naughty - they're bored! In this first episode of Dog Days, we dive into what's really going on beneath your dog's seemingly "bad" behavior—and how understanding their needs can unlock real, lasting change. You'll hear honest stories of transformation, unexpected breakthroughs, and the kind of training wisdom that will help you feel more confident, connected, and calm with your dog.Whether your dog fits the description or not, there's something here for every dog parent.