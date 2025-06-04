Today’s episode is all about our beloved “naughty” dogs—you know, the ones who leave you wondering if they’re secretly running the household.Psst… they’re not naughty - they’re bored! In this first episode of Dog Days, we dive into what’s really going on beneath your dog’s seemingly “bad” behavior—and how understanding their needs can unlock real, lasting change. You’ll hear honest stories of transformation, unexpected breakthroughs, and the kind of training wisdom that will help you feel more confident, connected, and calm with your dog.Whether your dog fits the description or not, there’s something here for every dog parent.✨ Learn more about Woof Academy and explore our programs at woof-academy.com🐾 Interested in becoming a dog trainer? Visit our training site: theacademy.dog📸 Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/woofacademy_enc/🎧 Subscribe to Dog Days and rate us on your favorite podcast platform—it helps more dog lovers find us.
33:02
Introducing the Dog Days Podcast From Woof Academy
Ever feel like your dog is trying to tell you something—but you just can't figure out what? You're not alone. Welcome to Dog Days, the podcast for dog owners who are ready to go beyond the basics and truly understand their pup's behavior, even when it seems to make no sense at all.Subscribe to the show to receive new episodes as soon as they're live, and share this trailer with your friends! Full episodes coming soon!
Hosted by the trainers of Woof Academy, Dog Days helps dog owners decode baffling behaviors so they can understand what their dog is really trying to say. Each episode unpacks real-life stories from the field to reveal the mindset behind common challenges like reactivity, disobedience, or sudden aggression — and offers insight into the relationship dynamics that drive them. You won’t find one-size-fits-all training tips here. Instead, you’ll hear from compassionate, often humorous experts who help you build clarity, confidence, and connection with your dog by shifting how you show up. Whether your pup pulls the sheets off the bed or pins other dogs at the park, you’re in good company — and you’re not alone.