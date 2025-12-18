What happens when a powerful king forgets that God is holy? In this episode of Dial In Junior, part of our Attributes of God series, we explore one of God's most important characteristics—His holiness—through the dramatic stories of King Uzziah and the prophet Isaiah. Discover why angels cover their faces and sing "Holy, Holy, Holy," what it means that God is completely different from us, and how Jesus the Holy King came to earth to save us. Perfect for kids who want to understand why worship matters and why we all need Jesus. Featuring memorable stories, vivid imagery, and a clear gospel message that will help children grasp the awesome wonder of God's holiness.Dial In Jr. is a ministry of Dial In Ministries dedicated to equipping the next generation with strong biblical foundations. It provides Christ-centered resources that communicate big truths for little minds, helping children understand and apply God's Word in their daily lives.