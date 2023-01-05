Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage

Did you know the Hebrew root word for marriage is the same as mess? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? This is the podcast for Christia... More
Are You in an Abusive Relationship?
What does an abusive relationship look like? What are the signs you should be looking for? Join Greg and Erin as they talk with Gary Thomas about what a physically abusive or an emotionally abusive spouse looks like. Plus, we’ll hear from Christian counselor, Tim Sanford, about what practical steps men and women can take to get out of an abusive relationship.
5/1/2023
38:23
Managing Your Triggers in Marriage
Everyone says things that they don’t mean in the heat of an argument, but how can we find ways to strengthen our communication with our spouse when we’re triggered? Join Greg and Erin as they discuss how to communicate better with your spouse in a fight with guests, Guy and Amber Lia. Plus, you’ll hear from some friends of the ministry about how they handle conflict with their spouses!
The Focus on the Family Marriage Assessment is designed to evaluate the strength of 12 essential traits of your marriage.
4/24/2023
27:12
Men and Women: Working Through Your Differences
We all know that there are differences between men and women, but how do we use them to strengthen our relationship? Dr. Mike Bechtle joins Greg and Erin to discuss some biological differences between men and women and how he and his wife have learned to best communicate with each other. Plus, we’ll hear from newlywed, Saundra Mena, on how she and her husband worked through their gender differences in marriage!

4/17/2023
30:01
Spiritual Warfare in Marriage
What do you do when your marriage is under a spiritual attack? In today’s episode, Greg and Erin talk with Jason and Tori Benham about what spiritual warfare in marriage looks like and how to combat it. Plus, you’ll hear a devotion from Bill Arbuckle on how you can fight for your marriage spiritually!

4/10/2023
30:56
Having Grace When Your Spouse is Struggling
Why is it important to have grace in a relationship? In this episode, Mo Isom Aiken talks about how she had to unpack baggage in her marriage and what a grace filled marriage looks like for her. Join Greg and Erin as they talk about what being a supportive partner can look like!

Did you know the Hebrew root word for marriage is the same as mess? Okay, maybe not, but it wasn’t a stretch to believe, right? This is the podcast for Christian married couples who are in the middle of a messy moment. They need to laugh. They need clear, practical advice. And they need to hear from someone with an actual degree in this thing. Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley are those people. They have reached millions of couples through their counseling practices, books, events, and work at Focus on the Family.