Ever wonder if your cravings are real hunger or just stress in disguise? In this fun episode of Cravings & Conversations, Oriana and her AI co-host Lexi play “Snack Attacks & AI Facts,” break down emotional vs. physical hunger, and share a simple 4-7-8 breath to calm cravings fast. ✨ Wrap up with an invite to Oriana’s 5-Day Jumpstart, your daily craving reset to finally feel in control—without guilt or restriction.

In this episode of Cravings & Conversations, Oriana and her AI co-host Lexi open the “Cravings Hotline” to tackle your most common urges — from afternoon sugar crashes to late-night snacking. You’ll get real talk, practical tips, and a quick hypnobreathwork reset to help you stay calm, centered, and in control. ✨ Wrap up with an invite to Oriana’s 5-Day Jumpstart, your daily craving reset to finally feel in control—without guilt or restriction.

In this episode of Cravings & Conversations, Oriana and Lexi dive into the truth behind “Wine O’Clock” — is it a habit, a craving, or a cry for calm? You’ll learn how to decode the urge, retrain your brain, and unwind without relying on that nightly pour. ✨ Wrap up with an invite to Oriana’s 5-Day Jumpstart, your daily craving reset to finally feel in control—without guilt or restriction.

Ever find yourself standing in front of the pantry at 10 PM, promising “just one square” of chocolate? In this episode, we unpack what your late-night cravings are really trying to tell you — from serotonin dips to emotional comfort cues. You’ll laugh with Lexi the AI as we decode the science behind chocolate cravings, learn how to calm them with breathwork, and uncover practical ways to soothe your system without the sugar spiral. ✨ Ready for more quick wins? Join my Free 5-Day Craving Jumpstart at orobertson.com — five days to feel back in control without the guilt.

About Cravings & Conversations

Welcome to Cravings & Conversations, the podcast where curiosity meets cravings — and no topic is off the table. Hosted by Clinical Hypnotherapist Oriana Robertson (and her AI co-host, Lexi), each episode explores the real reasons behind why we snack, sip, and scroll… and how to break the cycle for good. You’ll laugh, learn, and probably relate as Oriana and Lexi tackle everything from late-night munchies to emotional eating, mindset resets, and those sneaky “just one glass” moments. Expect real talk, science-backed insights, and mini hypnobreathwork moments to calm your mind and reset your cravings in real time. ✨ Each episode brings: • Smart, funny chats about food, feelings, and habits • Surprising research and relatable stories • Guided “HypnoBreathwork Moments” for quick calm and clarity • Tools to help women over 40 feel back in control — without the guilt Because your cravings aren’t calling for food — they’re calling for calm. 💫 🔗 Learn more or join the 5-Day Jumpstart at orobertson.com