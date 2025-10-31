Episode 76 - Chipper Jones on Baseball, Buck Fever, and Life in the Great Outdoors
Baseball legend Chipper Jones steps off the field and into the woods to share his lifelong love of the outdoors.
In the first-ever Field & Stream production of the Country Outdoors Podcast, hosts Mary and Mitch welcome MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones — a man as at home in a deer stand as he ever was at third base.
Chipper opens up about growing up in an outdoor family in Florida, the story of his first buck — a 3-inch spike taken with a 20-gauge shotgun, and how hunting and conservation keep him grounded today. He also reflects on his career in baseball, his life as a coach and father, and why he’s an unapologetic, transparent outdoorsman who believes time outside builds character like nothing else.
Whether you know him for his swing or his stories from the stand, this is Chipper Jones like you’ve never heard him before — candid, passionate, and proudly country at heart.
Topics Covered:
Growing up in an outdoor family in Florida
The story of Chipper’s first deer
How baseball and hunting shaped his outlook on life
Life lessons from the dugout and the deer stand
Why Chipper believes in being open about his love for the outdoors
About Country Outdoors | A Field And Stream Production
Welcome to the Country Outdoors Podcast! Join your host Mary O'Neill Phillips as she chats with guests from the country music and outdoor entertainment industries. Each episode offers lively conversations that blend the best of country music and outdoor adventure. Tune in for engaging stories, expert insights and a celebration of the country outdoors lifestyle.