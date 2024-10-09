Yeah, you read that right. Tami Taunton, the founder of Hadassah's Hope, believes that all people should hear the good news of the gospel, and all people includes strippers. Each week, her ministry loves on girls in the clubs, leads bible studies, and even ministers to the bouncers and club owners.
Tami was your classic stay at home mom - loving her husband and raising babies unto the glory of God . Until one day, God blew all of that up and led Tami to start serving a group of people largely looked over or disregarded.
This conversation is inspiring and you may just find yourself bringing Jesus to a strip club near you.
To follow along with Hadassah's Hope: @hadassahshope or hadassahshope.com
--
To join our Patreon community, The Neighborhood, go to: www.patreon.com/neighborspodcast
--
You can follow along all things Neighbors Podcast on Instagram @neighbors_podcast
--
To reach out, you can email [email protected]