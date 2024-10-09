Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityNeighbors with Ali Parsons
Listen to Neighbors with Ali Parsons in the App
Listen to Neighbors with Ali Parsons in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Neighbors with Ali Parsons

Podcast Neighbors with Ali Parsons
Ali Parsons
Neighbors, hosted by Ali Parsons, is a weekly podcast where we bring on strangers and friends to tell their stories, share wisdom, and talk about the cool thing...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 50
  • Episode 49: Just Start with Ben Williams
    If you want some refreshing honesty, this one is for you. If you've ever felt the tension between having goals vs being faithful with what God has right in front of you, this one is for you. And if you want some truths to help you be a better human, this one is for you.    Pastor Ben Williams is the Culture and Creative Arts Pastor at The Church of Eleven22. He has been walking with people for a long time and has a gift in being able to see right through all the fronts to the real thing going on under the surface.  -- To join our Patreon community, The Neighborhood, go to: www.patreon.com/neighborspodcast -- You can follow along all things Neighbors Podcast on Instagram @neighbors_podcast  -- To reach out, you can email [email protected]   
    --------  
    1:06:00
  • Episode 48: Jesus in a Strip Club with Tami Taunton
    Yeah, you read that right. Tami Taunton, the founder of Hadassah's Hope, believes that all people should hear the good news of the gospel, and all people includes strippers. Each week, her ministry loves on girls in the clubs, leads bible studies, and even ministers to the bouncers and club owners.  Tami was your classic stay at home mom - loving her husband and raising babies unto the glory of God . Until one day, God blew all of that up and led Tami to start serving a group of people largely looked over or disregarded.  This conversation is inspiring and you may just find yourself bringing Jesus to a strip club near you.  To follow along with Hadassah's Hope: @hadassahshope or hadassahshope.com -- To join our Patreon community, The Neighborhood, go to: www.patreon.com/neighborspodcast -- You can follow along all things Neighbors Podcast on Instagram @neighbors_podcast  -- To reach out, you can email [email protected] 
    --------  
    36:40
  • Episode 47: From Prison to Pastor with Walker Day
    From addict to jail to homeless to jail again to radically saved to cleaning toilets at the church to pastor, Walker Day’s story is one of darkness to light. His candid and authentic personality paired with his heart for the farthest, most broken people is magnetic. Woven through his story are countless lessons from the Lord and questions we all should wrestle through. This conversation will inspire you to go after whatever little thing God has put in front of you right now and to never miss an opportunity to love those people on the fringes.  -- To join our Patreon community, The Neighborhood, go to: www.patreon.com/neighborspodcast -- You can follow along all things Neighbors Podcast on Instagram @neighbors_podcast  -- To reach out, you can email [email protected] 
    --------  
    56:33
  • Episode 46: Another Emergency Room Visit
    Well, Caitlin and I are back with more ridiculousness than ever. Yes, I had another random injury with a trip to the ER and yes, now I have a good story. Yes, Caitlin has an ANCIENT iPhone and yes, we study an incredibly obscure passage of scripture and it's all just FUN. Also, this is a sneak peak of one of our Patreon episodes (aka what you could be getting more of every week) To join our Patreon community, The Neighborhood, go to: www.patreon.com/neighborspodcast -- You can follow along all things Neighbors Podcast on Instagram @neighbors_podcast  -- To reach out, you can email [email protected] 
    --------  
    48:51
  • Episode 45: Fighting Distraction with Ryan Britt
    Today's guest is one of the smartest men in my life. Pastor Ryan Britt is the Executive Pastor of the Church of Eleven22. His giftings in leadership and teaching others how to lead well are a rare gift. We walk through SO many topics from the myth of self love, the Enemy's schemes to distract us from purpose, and how to lead and love well. This episode is so timely for the new year as it will give us handles and riverbanks as we set goals, make changes, etc. in order to stay Christ centered and mission focused. -- To hear more from Pastor Britt, you can catch him on the Deepen with Pastor Joby Martin podcast weekly (he remains wiser than us all and does not have social media) -- You can follow along all things Neighbors Podcast on Instagram @neighbors_podcast  -- To reach out, you can email [email protected] 
    --------  
    1:06:38

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Neighbors with Ali Parsons

Neighbors, hosted by Ali Parsons, is a weekly podcast where we bring on strangers and friends to tell their stories, share wisdom, and talk about the cool things they are doing for the glory of God. Our hope is that you laugh, sometimes cry, and leave feeling inspired, challenged, and more loved by God.
Podcast website

Listen to Neighbors with Ali Parsons, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/11/2025 - 4:17:53 PM