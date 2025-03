Episode 49: Just Start with Ben Williams

If you want some refreshing honesty, this one is for you. If you've ever felt the tension between having goals vs being faithful with what God has right in front of you, this one is for you. And if you want some truths to help you be a better human, this one is for you. Pastor Ben Williams is the Culture and Creative Arts Pastor at The Church of Eleven22. He has been walking with people for a long time and has a gift in being able to see right through all the fronts to the real thing going on under the surface.