What’s Repaired in Reparations: A Conversation Among Psychoanalytic and Social Activists
Join us for this vital conversation featuring psychologists, scholars, and community activists working to further efforts toward reparations in both the United States and South Africa. Our guests, clinical psychologist, author, and community activist, Dr. Medria Connolly; Professor of Historical Trauma Studies at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, author, and current Fellow at Harvard University, Dr. Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela; psychoanalyst, author, and social activist, Dr. Lynne Layton; and clinical psychologist, author, and community activist, Dr. Bryan Nichols discuss how reparations includes both psychological and social engagement in order to help communities begin to heal from mass trauma.The discussion was recorded live at the 2021 Spring Meeting of Division 39 of the American Psychological Association. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.