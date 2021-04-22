Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Couched in the App
Listen to Couched in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Couched

Couched

Podcast Couched
Podcast Couched

Couched

Dr. Billie Pivnick & Dr. Romy Reading, Produced by Hangar Studios, NYC
add
Couched is a podcast series that lets you in on what leading cultural influencers and psychoanalysts are thinking about society today. We will feature conversat... More
ScienceSocial SciencesSociety & Culture
Couched is a podcast series that lets you in on what leading cultural influencers and psychoanalysts are thinking about society today. We will feature conversat... More

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Decolonizing Psychoanalysis: Intersections of the Interior and Exterior
    Join us for this intimate and intellectual conversation between Dr. Gail Lewis and Dr. Lara Sheehi, both of whom are esteemed authors, activists, psychoanalytic therapists, and professors as they engage each others’ stories about how their commitments to the decolonization of psychoanalytic discourses evolved. Our guests offer cogent social and clinical critiques that offer a way through painful lived experiences of otherness and alienation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/12/2023
    50:22
  • Exposing Transphobic Legacies, Embracing Trans Life
    Join us for this riveting conversation between Dr. Jules Gill-Peterson, author and distinguished professor of transgender history and history of sexuality, and Dr. Avgi Saketopoulou, esteemed psychoanalyst and author, as they put forth a cogent analysis of both the history of transphobia and the current onslaught of assaults on trans children. Our guests offer incisive social and clinical critiques while proposing new visions for understanding the multiplicity of trans experience. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/24/2022
    55:20
  • Our Bodies, Our Lives: Protecting Reproductive Rights
    Join us for this hard-hitting conversation between Kathryn “Kitty” Kolbert, distinguished attorney who defended reproductive rights in the U.S. Supreme Court, and Dr. Katie Gentile, esteemed psychoanalyst, professor, and author, as they tackle the current assault on women's freedom. Our guests put forth both a cultural critique and propose necessary actions for this time of crisis. Listeners will connect a newly nuanced understanding to more effective action. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/19/2022
    43:20
  • Transcending Binaries: Finding Freedom through Play
    Join us for this inspiring conversation between Ken Corbett, psychoanalyst and author, and Maggie Nelson, MacArthur Genius Award-winning writer, as they grapple with finding middle-ground in a contentious world. Our guests guide us toward a more nuanced engagement with the many fights for freedom we face in our daily lives. Listeners will find creative perspectives on sex, parenting, and climate activism, among others topics.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/7/2022
    45:02
  • What’s Repaired in Reparations: A Conversation Among Psychoanalytic and Social Activists
    Join us for this vital conversation featuring psychologists, scholars, and community activists working to further efforts toward reparations in both the United States and South Africa. Our guests, clinical psychologist, author, and community activist, Dr. Medria Connolly; Professor of Historical Trauma Studies at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, author, and current Fellow at Harvard University, Dr. Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela; psychoanalyst, author, and social activist, Dr. Lynne Layton; and clinical psychologist, author, and community activist, Dr. Bryan Nichols discuss how reparations includes both psychological and social engagement in order to help communities begin to heal from mass trauma.The discussion was recorded live at the 2021 Spring Meeting of Division 39 of the American Psychological Association. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/22/2021
    48:48

More Science podcasts

About Couched

Couched is a podcast series that lets you in on what leading cultural influencers and psychoanalysts are thinking about society today. We will feature conversations with artists, scientists, and change-makers about our current political climate, social justice, and our struggles to find sanity in an increasingly uncertain world.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Couched, Fitness Reborn and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Couched

Couched

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Couched: Podcasts in Family