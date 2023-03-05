Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

#14 | YouTube Rabbit Holes, Bucket List, Dogs, Buying A Home

Friends, it's good to be back for another episode of Constellation. This week, the Brothers Moriarty welcome Defining Duke co-host MrMattyPlays and LSM Executive Producer Dustin Furman to the roster, and as usual, the conversations are wide-ranging. Matty is on the verge of buying his first house, and asks what our respective experiences were purchasing our own homes. What key pieces of wisdom and advice can we bestow upon him? Since the four of us are all ardent YouTube fans, Dustin thought a topic all about the vaunted YouTube rabbit hole was appropriate. What weird, wild, and wacky stuff do we lose hours to on Google's famous video platform? Dagan's mind is on something a little more morose this week, but humorously so. What items, if any, do we have on our bucket list? What do we hope to accomplish before we pass away? Finally, Colin brings up a broad topic -- Dogs -- but narrows it down significantly with the following question: What role do dogs play in your current daily life? Thanks to our sponsor! Get 20% and free shipping with code CON at https://www.manscaped.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices