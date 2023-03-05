Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsLeisure
Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

Podcast Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast
Podcast Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

Last Stand Media & Studio71
Welcome to the long-awaited and much-requested podcast series Constellation, where the Last Stand Media crew convene in different permutations to talk about anything and everything outside of the scope of our usual, games-centric programming.
LeisureSociety & CultureComedy
Welcome to the long-awaited and much-requested podcast series Constellation, where the Last Stand Media crew convene in different permutations to talk about any... More

  • #16 | Fake News, Subscription Services, Adult Birthdays, Tattoos
    A common request has been bubbling within the audience in recent weeks, and we're glad to deliver: On today's all-new episode of Constellation, the Brothers Moriarty are joined by storied game dev David Jaffe and Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Jaffe delves head-first into the scourge of so-called fake news, how it's negatively affected his outlook on the future, and wonders whether capitalism itself is to blame for our seeming self-destruction. Gene regales us with more amazing stories, this time regarding adult birthdays, the sometimes-insane celebrations that grown people partake in. Dagan wants to know -- as he approaches his 50th birthday -- if he should finally buckle under the pressure and get a tattoo. And Colin wonders if corporate subscription services are forever morphing our taste for content and our appreciation for art. Is there such a thing as unlimited value, or are we being shaken-down in ways we never thought possible?
    5/3/2023
    3:37:07
  • #15 | Gambling, Conspiracy Theories, Collecting, Milestone Birthdays
    It's another week, which means it's time for another all-new episode of Constellation. For today's recording, the Brothers Moriarty are joined by Last Stand's Coordinator Micah Watson and Executive Producer Dustin Furman. Micah turns 30 later this year, and wants to know our experiences with so-called milestone birthdays, the specific occasions you really want to mark. Dustin officially has the collecting bug, specifically when it comes to physical games. He's curious about which collections we've endeavored to undertake in the past, and which ones stick with us in the present. Dagan wants to chat about gambling, the ever-present accompaniment to sports, the allure of Vegas, and the reason millions of people play fantasy everything. What makes us want to put money on the line with no guarantee of victory? Finally, Colin wants to talk about conspiracy theories, but with the following presentation: Each person must put forth a trio of theories, one they're annoyed by, one they want to believe in but don't, and one they've bought into hook-line-and-sinker.
    4/26/2023
    3:43:51
  • #14 | YouTube Rabbit Holes, Bucket List, Dogs, Buying A Home
    Friends, it's good to be back for another episode of Constellation. This week, the Brothers Moriarty welcome Defining Duke co-host MrMattyPlays and LSM Executive Producer Dustin Furman to the roster, and as usual, the conversations are wide-ranging. Matty is on the verge of buying his first house, and asks what our respective experiences were purchasing our own homes. What key pieces of wisdom and advice can we bestow upon him? Since the four of us are all ardent YouTube fans, Dustin thought a topic all about the vaunted YouTube rabbit hole was appropriate. What weird, wild, and wacky stuff do we lose hours to on Google's famous video platform? Dagan's mind is on something a little more morose this week, but humorously so. What items, if any, do we have on our bucket list? What do we hope to accomplish before we pass away? Finally, Colin brings up a broad topic -- Dogs -- but narrows it down significantly with the following question: What role do dogs play in your current daily life?
    4/19/2023
    3:27:53
  • #13 | Biggest Fears, Easter, Sleep, Best Season
    Welcome one-and-all to another episode of Constellation. This week, the Brothers Moriarty are joined by Last Stand's shopkeeper and coordinator Micah Watson and associate producer Ben Smith. Spring has sprung, and that means Easter draws near. Micah's curious how everyone feels about the holiday: The food, the Easter Bunny, and those peculiar eggs, too. Ben's topic is sleep, and whether it's something we actually enjoy or not. Sleep is necessary, sure, but is it a gigantic waste of time, too? Dagan delves into his greatest fears, and we all follow suit. From claustrophobia and being buried alive to destitution and sports mascots, it may not surprise you that our fears are wide-ranging. Finally, Colin brings a kindergarten-style question to the fore: Favorite season. It's that simple. You've got to choose.
    4/12/2023
    2:55:56
  • #12 | Bullies, Movie Theater Etiquette, Deathbed Phenomena, Everyday Anxiety
    Let's get wild: Please welcome legendary game director and designer David Jaffe to Constellation. As you might expect, Jaffe comes packing an interesting topic: What happens when we die? Specifically, what do we make of scientific and anecdotal evidence alike suggesting that dying may not be as straight-forward as we think? Lightening things up is Dustin, who wants to get into the nitty-gritty of movie theater etiquette, which naturally spirals-off into a conversation all about societal etiquette generally. Dagan prods the roundtable about a problem that's currently cropping up, mainly that his son is dealing with a bully. What gives?! Were we bullied (or bullies?) as children? And finally, Colin wraps things up with a Colin-like topic, indeed: The ways anxiety affects our lives in ways big and small on a day-to-day basis, and how we all deal with whatever ails us.
    4/5/2023
    3:27:13

About Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

Welcome to the long-awaited and much-requested podcast series Constellation, where the Last Stand Media crew convene in different permutations to talk about anything and everything outside of the scope of our usual, games-centric programming. The only rule? Each host must bring his or her own topic to discuss with the group. That's it!
Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast: Podcasts in Family