Constellation: Last Stand Media's Conversational Podcast

#15 | Gambling, Conspiracy Theories, Collecting, Milestone Birthdays
It's another week, which means it's time for another all-new episode of Constellation. For today's recording, the Brothers Moriarty are joined by Last Stand's Coordinator Micah Watson and Executive Producer Dustin Furman. Micah turns 30 later this year, and wants to know our experiences with so-called milestone birthdays, the specific occasions you really want to mark. Dustin officially has the collecting bug, specifically when it comes to physical games. He's curious about which collections we've endeavored to undertake in the past, and which ones stick with us in the present. Dagan wants to chat about gambling, the ever-present accompaniment to sports, the allure of Vegas, and the reason millions of people play fantasy everything. What makes us want to put money on the line with no guarantee of victory? Finally, Colin wants to talk about conspiracy theories, but with the following presentation: Each person must put forth a trio of theories, one they're annoyed by, one they want to believe in but don't, and one they've bought into hook-line-and-sinker.
