Attunement in therapy + an exciting announcement

In this episode I talk about my newest obsession, attunement and the role of interpersonal neurobiology in therapy. I also share the exciting news that I had my first training CEU certified! My training on applied interpersonal neurobiology and attunement practices will be in February 2025. I also have a non CEU version available for folks who don’t want the CEs and want a lower cost. You can register for either of those trainings here https://linktr.ee/cptsdtherapistHope to see some of you there!! If you can’t make it, please feel free to share the info with other therapists you know and help me get the word out. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/complextraumarecovery/support