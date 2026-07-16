In this episode of Clerk Talk, host Ken Burke, Pinellas County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, is joined by Melissa Bennefield, FCCC-Civitek Chief Operating Officer, and Karen Rushing, Sarasota County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, for a conversation about Florida's statewide E-Filing Portal. They discuss how the Portal was created through the leadership and collaboration of Florida's Clerks of Court, its impact on millions of filers and court users across the state, and how it has transformed access to the justice system. The episode also explores the Portal's continued growth, emerging innovations, and what's next for one of the nation's most successful statewide court technology systems.

Notes and Timestamps:

2:00 – In November of 2013, the E-Filing Portal saw 853,000 filings, not 813.

7:38 – The number referenced for the E-Filing Portal Help Desk Line is (850) 577-4609.

19:34 – At the end of June 2026, the E-Filing Portals had 819,000 active self-represented litigant accounts, not 819.

Clerk Talk is presented by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC).

FCCC is a statewide, nonprofit member association composed of Florida’s Clerks of the Circuit Court and Comptrollers. FCCC provides local government support services, technical assistance and accreditation opportunities for all members of the association.

For more information, visit www.FLClerks.com.

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