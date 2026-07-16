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5 episodes
- In this episode of Clerk Talk, host Ken Burke, Pinellas County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, is joined by Melissa Bennefield, FCCC-Civitek Chief Operating Officer, and Karen Rushing, Sarasota County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, for a conversation about Florida's statewide E-Filing Portal. They discuss how the Portal was created through the leadership and collaboration of Florida's Clerks of Court, its impact on millions of filers and court users across the state, and how it has transformed access to the justice system. The episode also explores the Portal's continued growth, emerging innovations, and what's next for one of the nation's most successful statewide court technology systems.
Notes and Timestamps:
2:00 – In November of 2013, the E-Filing Portal saw 853,000 filings, not 813.
7:38 – The number referenced for the E-Filing Portal Help Desk Line is (850) 577-4609.
19:34 – At the end of June 2026, the E-Filing Portals had 819,000 active self-represented litigant accounts, not 819.
Clerk Talk is presented by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC).
FCCC is a statewide, nonprofit member association composed of Florida’s Clerks of the Circuit Court and Comptrollers. FCCC provides local government support services, technical assistance and accreditation opportunities for all members of the association.
For more information, visit www.FLClerks.com.
Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/FloridaClerks
Follow us on X: @FloridaClerks
- In this episode of Clerk Talk, Pinellas County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Ken Burke sits down with Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) and CiviTek Chief Technology Officer Melvin Cox.
Melvin shares insights from his career journey, highlighting the experiences that shaped his approach to modernizing systems and supporting Clerks across Florida’s 67 counties. Together, Ken and Melvin explore how technology is transforming the way Clerks serve their communities improving access, efficiency, and security in an increasingly digital world.
The discussion also offers a preview of two upcoming events: the Clericus User Conference and the CiviTek Tech Summit.
Clerk Talk is presented by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC).
FCCC is a statewide, nonprofit member association composed of Florida’s Clerks of the Circuit Court and Comptrollers. FCCC provides local government support services, technical assistance and accreditation opportunities for all members of the association.
For more information, visit www.FLClerks.com.
Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/FloridaClerks
Follow us on X: @FloridaClerks
- In this episode of Clerk Talk, Pinellas County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Ken Burke talks with Hernando County Clerk of Court and Comptroller — and current President of Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers — Doug Chorvat Jr. for a personal conversation about leadership, faith and family.
Doug shares his unique pathway to becoming a Clerk, reflecting on the experiences that shaped his career and his vision as FCCC President. He also offers thoughtful advice to fellow Clerks and opens up about the role his family has played in his journey and how they continue to inspire his commitment to public service.
Clerk Talk is presented by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC).
FCCC is a statewide, nonprofit member association composed of Florida’s Clerks of the Circuit Court and Comptrollers. FCCC provides local government support services, technical assistance and accreditation opportunities for all members of the association.
For more information, visit www.FLClerks.com.
Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/FloridaClerks
Follow us on X: @FloridaClerks
- In this episode of Clerk Talk, host Ken Burke, CPA, Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, sits down with Senator Ed Hooper for a wide-ranging conversation on public service and policymaking. Senator Hooper reflects on his professional background and career path, sharing how those experiences have shaped his approach to leadership in the Florida Senate. The discussion also looks ahead to the upcoming legislative session, with insights for Clerks on how to effectively communicate with legislators, build strong relationships, and clearly convey their priorities.
Clerk Talk is presented by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC).
FCCC is a statewide, nonprofit member association composed of Florida’s Clerks of the Circuit Court and Comptrollers. FCCC provides local government support services, technical assistance and accreditation opportunities for all members of the association.
For more information, visit www.FLClerks.com.
Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/FloridaClerks
Follow us on X: @FloridaClerks
- In this episode of Clerk Talk, St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Brandon J. Patty opens the show with a brief introduction to set the stage for upcoming conversations in the series.
Then Ken Burke, CPA, Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, sits down with Okeechobee Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Jerald “Jerry” D. Bryant, Esq. for an engaging discussion on his past career experience and what he's learned since becoming Clerk for the county he grew up in.
Clerk Talk is presented by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC).
FCCC is a statewide, nonprofit member association composed of Florida’s Clerks of the Circuit Court and Comptrollers. FCCC provides local government support services, technical assistance and accreditation opportunities for all members of the association.
For more information, visit www.FLClerks.com.
Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/FloridaClerks
Follow us on X: @FloridaClerks
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About Clerk Talk
Clerk Talk is the official podcast of Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers, offering timely conversations at the intersection of justice, governance, and public service. Featuring interviews with Clerks, newsmakers, elected officials, and key stakeholders, the podcast explores the issues, innovations, and insights shaping Florida’s courts and communities – straight from the voices on the front lines.Podcast website
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