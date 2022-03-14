A new quick-witted mystery from the makers of Blackout and The Left Right Game, Classified follows Ivan Harris (WYATT RUSSELL), a slightly paranoid smooth talke... More
Available Episodes
Introducing: Birds of Empire — an immersive tale of history, fantasy, and myth available now
New Dakota: 15,000 CE, thousands of years after the fall of civilization. The Earth has reclaimed the cities and glories of the modern world, reducing humankind to prehistoric tribal life. The old world is known only through myths and fables handed down through lost generations. Having barely survived, humanity has returned to a way of life more closely resembling civilizations of the ancient past: The Bears, The Rams, The Birds, and The Wolves. Book 1 — The Dawn Age serves as an introduction to each of the four young people from the clans as we chart the rise of the first empire of the new world.
Created by Jason Lew.
11/28/2022
2:24
Escape Squad | Episode 7
In order to escape, Ivan and the others must have one last showdown with Doctor Bell. A new enemy awakens.
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
3/28/2022
31:23
The Unusual Suspects | Episode 6
Ivan and the escape team execute their plan, to various stages of success. An unexpected ally makes an appearance.
Warning: This episode contains adult content, adult language and violence.
3/21/2022
35:51
All Is (Almost) Lost | Episode 5
Ivan is forced to make a last-minute addition to the escape team, much to the dismay of the others. Final preparations are made for the impending escape.
Warning: This episode contains adult content, adult language and violence.
3/14/2022
31:48
The Dirty Half Dozen | Episode 4
Ivan puts a team together, consisting of various patients with useful skills but troubling personalities. Doctor Bell becomes suspicious.
Warning: This episode contains adult content, adult language, and violence.
A new quick-witted mystery from the makers of Blackout and The Left Right Game, Classified follows Ivan Harris (WYATT RUSSELL), a slightly paranoid smooth talker who finds himself trapped in the mysterious Ravenholm Institute.
Ivan claims to be sane, but his cries are ignored by the imposing Doctor Bell (MONICA POTTER), who insists that Ivan be treated until he’s free of his delusions. While enduring painful procedures and under the heavy watch of the attendants, Ivan formulates a plan of escape with the other patients. Ivan yearns to get back to his partner, Odessa, but does she even exist? Is Ivan really a trained killer? He is planning his escape with the help of his imaginary friend Lark (BRENT JENNINGS), so what is actually going on? And What does Ravenholm have to do with it all? Tune in to find out what happens to Ivan and his fellow band of misfits.
Produced by QCODE. Created by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg. Starring Wyatt Russell, Brent Jennings & Monica Potter.