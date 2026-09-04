Chris's Billboard Top 3000 Countdown Podcast

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81 episodes
- Episode #73 (Season 2, Episode 23) discusses songs #1560-#1541, as we inch closer and closer to the #1 song in Billboard History. Artists featured include:
| Janet Jackson
| More Janet Jackson
| Even More Janet Jackson
| Boston
| Frank Sinatra
| Toto
| The Rolling Stones
| Kodak Black
A nice array from all different eras, including a hit from the very first year of the Hot 100 (1958) and the very last year of the cutoff line (2022), and so many in-between. Including LOTS of Janet Jackson, 3 to be exact. We have what might be the greatest funk hit of the 1990's, and an 80's #1 classic that was re-made 20 years later into another classic. And some sweet sexy Barry White as dessert.
Our special segment is an In Memorium to the artists we've lost since this podcast countdown started, including the late great Dolly Parton.
Please join the greatest countdown podcast ever! Listened in over 115 countries and over 1500 cities worldwide.
I'm not affiliated with Billboard or with American Top 40. I'm just a big pop music fan.
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- Episode #72 (Season 2, Episode 22) discusses songs #1580-#1561, as we inch closer and closer to the #1 song in Billboard History. Artists featured include:
| Daryl Hall & John Oates
| Janet Jackson
| Cyndi Lauper
| Red Hot Chili Peppers
| KC & the Sunshine Band
| Richard Marx
| Prince
| Heart
This is a HUGE set of songs for 80's lovers, including all of the big names like Prince, Heart and Cyndi Lauper. In that group includes our 2nd #1 hit from the 80's on this countdown, as they're gonna finally start trickling in. We have a very fun coincidence involving one of the great 70's bands in Billboard History, and one of the great alternative 90's hits from one of the most popular alternative bands of all time. 17 of the 20 songs in this set are between the years 1977-1994 so if it's your time period, you're going to love this.
We spend our special segment 21st Century Pop Music and how it compares to 20th Century Pop Music, both in its content and its chart making history. Wonderful commentary from our listeners on this topic.
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- Episode #71 (Season 2, Episode 21) discusses songs #1600-#1581, as we inch closer and closer to the #1 song in Billboard History. Artists featured include:
| The Rolling Stones
| Creedence Clearwater Revival
| Blood, Sweat & Tears
| The Doors
| Johnny Cash
| Joe Jackson
| Pointer Sisters
| Bruce Springsteen
If you are a classic rock fan, this might be the greatest podcast episode of them all. A lineup featuring the greatest hit of CCR's career, of Blood, Sweat & Tears' career, of Johnny Cash's career, and of Tom Jones' career. The 80's make a generous appearance as well, with the Boss's first 80's hit and one of Cher's last 80's hit. A wonderful 60's rock medley, some teen idol sensations, and a fantastic tune played in the soundtrack of an Eddie Murphy classic film. And so many wonderful musical and chart nuggets and tidbits.
We spend our special segment on my favorite year of the rock era, 1969. Interesting facts and commentary, and lots of great listener responses to the question: What is your favorite song from that signature year? Come join the fun!!
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- Episode #70 (Season 2, Episode 20) discusses songs #1620-#1601, as we inch closer and closer to the #1 song in Billboard History. Artists featured include:
| The Beatles
| The Supremes
| John Lennon
| Bon Jovi
| Eagles
| The O'Jays
| The Chi-Lites
| Aerosmith
Another 80's jam fest, while also sprinkling in some of the biggest chart heavyweights in rock history. Our 70th episode is packed with your favorites. 3 Late 60's/Early 70's R&B legendary groups have a signature song each in this set, as does a pair of #1 hits from the Supremes. A 70's pop icon making his mark in the late 80's, and the best hit in the career of a 80's new wave / rock staple that's very...mobile. And did you know there were 4 different songs in the rock era hitting the Top 40 with the same 3-word title? The best one is in the set! What is it?
We spend our special segment on my favorite year of the rock era, 1982. Interesting facts and commentary, and lots of great listener responses to the question, What is your favorite song from that signature year? Come join the fun!!
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- Episode #69 (Season 2, Episode 19) discusses songs #1640-#1621, as we inch closer and closer to the #1 song in Billboard History. Artists featured include:
| Michael Jackson
| Drake
| Howard Jones
| Gladys Knight & the Pips
| Foreigner
| Flo Rida
| Fergie
| The B-52's
If you are a fan of the Casey era songs from 1970-1988, you've hit the jackpot with this podcast! 13 of the 20 songs in this set are from those 2 decades, including 4 of the most famous 80's 1-hit wonders (one of which didn't hit the top 10 until the 2020's!!!). Some wonderful modern dance tracks by Flo Rida and Major Lazer, and a 1974 sweet sensual hit that a critic claimed caused more pregnancies than any other song that year.
We have also reached the very first #1 song of the 80's on this countdown, after 1360 hits without getting to one yet! And it's by the man who has 9 number one songs in that decade. We spend our special segment talking about 80's number 1 hits. What's your favorite?
Please join the greatest countdown podcast ever! Listened in over 110 countries and over 1400 cities worldwide.
I am not affiliated with Billboard nor with American Top 40. Just a huge fan that loves to talk about pop music.
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About Chris's Billboard Top 3000 Countdown Podcast
My name is Chris, and this is a fun and informative discussion of Billboard's Top 3000 songs of all-time, based on rankings from the first Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart in 1958 until the end of the year 2022. Each episode will have me talking about a set of 20 songs in countdown fashion, Casey Kasem style.Podcast website
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