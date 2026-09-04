Chris's Billboard Top 3000 Countdown Podcast

Episode #70 (Season 2, Episode 20) discusses songs #1620-#1601, as we inch closer and closer to the #1 song in Billboard History. Artists featured include:

| The Beatles

| The Supremes

| John Lennon

| Bon Jovi

| Eagles

| The O'Jays

| The Chi-Lites

| Aerosmith

Another 80's jam fest, while also sprinkling in some of the biggest chart heavyweights in rock history. Our 70th episode is packed with your favorites. 3 Late 60's/Early 70's R&B legendary groups have a signature song each in this set, as does a pair of #1 hits from the Supremes. A 70's pop icon making his mark in the late 80's, and the best hit in the career of a 80's new wave / rock staple that's very...mobile. And did you know there were 4 different songs in the rock era hitting the Top 40 with the same 3-word title? The best one is in the set! What is it?

We spend our special segment on my favorite year of the rock era, 1982. Interesting facts and commentary, and lots of great listener responses to the question, What is your favorite song from that signature year? Come join the fun!!

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