CHANGE: SIMPLE CONCEPTS THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOREVER by Brad Young

This is where it all begins with CHANGE. Understanding yourself is the foundation for everything you want to achieve. WHO you are shapes the choices you make, the paths you take, and the challenges you overcome. Take a moment—look inward. Reflect on your strengths, passions, and the unique qualities that make YOU unstoppable. When you know who you are, the possibilities become limitless. Let's start this journey. Who are you, really?
16:19
The Power of Communication
Effective communication is the cornerstone of every strong relationship—personal or professional. It's not just about talking; it's about truly CONNECTING. When we communicate with clarity and authenticity, we build trust, solve conflicts, and create bonds that matter. And here's the thing: communication is a SKILL. Like any skill, it takes practice, self-awareness, and the courage to keep improving. But when you commit to it? The results can TRANSFORM your life.Think about this: How often do misunderstandings or assumptions create unnecessary barriers in your relationships? Imagine what could change if you prioritized open dialogue. Communication isn't just about speaking your mind—it's about LISTENING with intention and understanding the hearts of those around you. It's about bridging gaps and creating real, meaningful connections.
14:18
The Path To Greatness Criticism
Join us as we explore the challenges and controversies faced on the path to greatness examining personal growth overcoming obstacles and addressing the critiques that come with striving for excellence
24:59
Find Your Own Path
This episode is on finding your path to greatness and finding what you do that is uncommon and special along with what are oncoming traits that lead to greatness.
20:44
Be Your Own Person
In this empowering episode of Be Your Own Person with CHANGE, we explore the transformative power of personal growth and self-discovery. Join us as we discuss practical strategies for breaking free from societal expectations, overcoming self-doubt, and creating a life that truly aligns with your values and passions. Whether you're looking for inspiration to make a big change or simply seeking tools to strengthen your self-confidence, this episode will provide actionable insights to help you take charge of your own narrative. Tune in and start your journey toward becoming the best version of yourself!
About CHANGE: SIMPLE CONCEPTS THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOREVER by Brad Young
Welcome to the C.H.A.N.G.E: Simple Concepts That Will Change Your Life Forever podcast, where we explore the transformative power of six key elements: Communication, Habits, Attitude, Network, Goals, and Education. Each episode delves into practical strategies and inspiring stories that illuminate how these concepts can be harnessed to create profound personal and professional growth. Join us as we engage with experts, share real-life experiences, and offer actionable insights that will empower you to embrace change and unlock your full potential. Whether you're looking to enhance your personal development or improve your career trajectory, this podcast is your guide to embracing C.H.A.N.G.E. and crafting the life you envision.