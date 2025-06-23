The Bitter Truth About Food Podcast

Episode 19 The Problem with Factory-Farmed Foods The Bitter Truth About Food

Factory farming has completely transformed the way we produce food, making it possible to feed millions of people more efficiently than ever before. However, this efficiency comes with a cost—one that often remains hidden from view. Behind the glossy images of food packaging and supermarket shelves, there are significant ethical, environmental, and health-related issues tied to how much of our food is produced. Factory farming impacts the welfare of animals, contributes heavily to climate change, and can even affect the nutritional quality of the food on our plates. My goal today isn’t to overwhelm you with facts or make you feel guilty about your choices. Instead, I want to provide a clear and honest look at these issues and offer simple, actionable tips you can start using today. We’ll talk about small changes that can make a big difference, like choosing more humanely sourced products, eating seasonally, or supporting local farmers when you can. By becoming more informed, you’ll not only make better choices for yourself but also contribute to a food system that’s more sustainable for the planet and fairer for everyone involved.