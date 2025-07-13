FROM IDEA TO INVESTMENT Podcast

Episode 20 Equity Dilution Explained From Idea to Investment

Equity dilution is often considered a hidden cost of raising capital. When you bring on investors, you’re essentially selling a piece of your company in exchange for funding. While this can help your business grow, it also means your ownership stake decreases, which could affect your control over decisions, influence within the company, and even the financial return you’ll see down the road. For many founders, this tradeoff can feel daunting, but it’s a natural part of the investment process.If you’ve ever wondered how much equity you should give up during a funding round, how dilution impacts your stake over multiple rounds, or even how to negotiate with investors to protect key aspects of ownership, this episode is for you. We’ll break it all down step by step. By the end of this discussion, you’ll have a clear understanding of what equity dilution is, how it works, the potential risks it brings, and strategies to manage it wisely while still securing the funding you need to grow.