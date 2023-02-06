Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Catching Foxes in the App
Listen to Catching Foxes in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Catching Foxes

Catching Foxes

Podcast Catching Foxes
Podcast Catching Foxes

Catching Foxes

Luke and Gomer
add
Luke and Gomer became friends Freshman year at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and 14 years later they started a podcast. The show oscillates between ... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityTV & Film
Luke and Gomer became friends Freshman year at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and 14 years later they started a podcast. The show oscillates between ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 385
  • Better Late Than Never: It's Patti Carey!
    Luke's Mom is here to talk about her experience in the Catholic charismatic movement!
    6/23/2023
    1:48:18
  • Jordan Peterson Tweets Won't Get You into Heaven Anymore
    Let's chat masculinity.
    6/16/2023
    1:19:03
  • Can We Make Theology Too Important? Feat. Guest Philosopher Everleigh Carey
    We were going to talk about Apple's Vision Pro and then go from there. Instead, we talk about Intellectual Formation and then talk about Apple's Vision Pro.
    6/9/2023
    1:29:42
  • We Were Predestined to Fix Gomer's Audio
    We fixed Gomer's audio! And we talk about predestination and the theology of the keys.
    6/2/2023
    1:11:55
  • Fine, We'll Talk About Cinderella This Time
    Let's chat about art.
    5/26/2023
    1:24:57

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Catching Foxes

Luke and Gomer became friends Freshman year at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and 14 years later they started a podcast. The show oscillates between a conversation between just the two of us and interviews that we do together of other, fancier people. Sometimes we get explicit either by being too honest or by being too stupid. Either way, it's fun!
Podcast website

Listen to Catching Foxes, JW: Watchtower (Study) (wE MP3) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Catching Foxes

Catching Foxes

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store