Gomer's dad is out of the hospital and in a care home and this episode starts there, in the territory of walking a parent toward the end of his life. Luke and Gomer work through the lessons Gomer has picked up in the trenches: what hospitals won't tell you, how to have the DNR conversation, and why AI has become an unlikely companion through all of it.



In This Episode:



Why hospitals won't spell out what's actually happening with your loved one and how Gomer used AI to decode his dad's medical charts and communicate clearly with family



Lesson one from the hospital: no one will tell you what's going on unless you make them, and the only people who will are in palliative care



The do-over myth and why middle age is when you realize the world stopped giving them to you—you don't go back, you live with the scar tissue



The DNR conversation: what it actually means, why outside-of-hospital DNR requires a signed document on the door, and why you should have it sooner than you think



When specialists miss the whole person: how productivity-driven, siloed medicine can leave no one reading the full picture



Chapters:



00:00: Welcome Back



00:46: Gomer's Dad and the Care Home



02:08: Lesson One—Hospitals Won't Tell You Anything



07:25: Luke's Dad and Losing People Too Soon



20:00: The Gradual Decline You Can't See Coming



24:00: Reality, Do-Overs, and the Things That Can't Be Undone



29:38: When Specialists Miss the Whole Person



37:54: The DNR Conversation



41:47: Big Fish and What We Learn from Our Parents' Stories



48:21: What Parents Say When They Think It's Time



53:23: AI, Claude, and the Bot That Said It Was Praying for You



Resources Mentioned:



Rebuilding Mum and Dad (YouTube)



Catching Foxes on Substack



Produced by Saint Kolbe Studios