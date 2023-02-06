Catching Foxes
Luke and Gomer
Available Episodes
Better Late Than Never: It's Patti Carey!
Luke's Mom is here to talk about her experience in the Catholic charismatic movement!
Jordan Peterson Tweets Won't Get You into Heaven Anymore
Let's chat masculinity.
Can We Make Theology Too Important? Feat. Guest Philosopher Everleigh Carey
We were going to talk about Apple's Vision Pro and then go from there. Instead, we talk about Intellectual Formation and then talk about Apple's Vision Pro.
We Were Predestined to Fix Gomer's Audio
We fixed Gomer's audio! And we talk about predestination and the theology of the keys.
Fine, We'll Talk About Cinderella This Time
Let's chat about art.
About Catching Foxes
Luke and Gomer became friends Freshman year at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and 14 years later they started a podcast. The show oscillates between a conversation between just the two of us and interviews that we do together of other, fancier people. Sometimes we get explicit either by being too honest or by being too stupid. Either way, it's fun!
