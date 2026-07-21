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Catching Foxes

Luke and Gomer
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Catching Foxes
Latest episode

480 episodes

  • Catching Foxes

    Requiescat in Pace, Donald Gormley

    07/21/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Luke and Gomer talk about the passing of Gomer's father, but the episode isn't all doom and gloom (just the appropriate amount). Also included this week: an attempted murder, gray-market drugs, and a review of The Odyssey.

    In This Episode:

    Luke and Gomer compare notes on sleep, snoring, and inheriting their dads' blood pressure meds

    The legend of Dave Van Vickel: grocery deliveries, a mid-street knife fight, and a jury summons

    A review of The Odyssey movie, mythology demythologized, and Elliot Page's casting

    Gomer reflects on his father's death, anticipatory grief, the Sirach 38 reading, and the funeral

    Don Gormley's Shell/Texaco career stories, plus Luke's deep dive into nasal breathing, buzz breathing, nitric oxide, and gray-market Redatrutide

    Chapters:

    00:00: Intro — Sleep Problems and a New YouTube Rabbit Hole

    06:09: Blood Pressure Meds, Family History, and Following in Dad's Footsteps

    08:21: The Legend of Dave Van Vickel (Knife Fights and Groceries)

    16:53: Sponsor — Faith Mosier, Dallas Healing House

    18:37: The Odyssey Movie Review

    24:41: Back to Dad — Carrying His Ashes and the Sirach 38 Reading

    32:11: Anticipatory Grief, Hard Conversations, and the Funeral

    1:00:47: Don Gormley's Career — From Skelly Oil to the Shell Tanker Standoff

    1:10:04: Sponsor — Cloister Ignatian Prayer App

    1:14:16: Welcome to the Dead Dads Club

    1:16:34: Nasal Breathing, Buzz Breathing, and Nitric Oxide

    1:32:02: Redatrutide, GLP-1s, and Wrapping Up

    Resources Mentioned:

    Dallas Healing House

    Cloister Ignatian Prayer

    ParishSOFT

    Catching Foxes Substack

    Produced by Saint Kolbe Studios
  • Catching Foxes

    The Do-Over Myth: What Getting Older Really Costs You

    05/26/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Gomer's dad is out of the hospital and in a care home and this episode starts there, in the territory of walking a parent toward the end of his life. Luke and Gomer work through the lessons Gomer has picked up in the trenches: what hospitals won't tell you, how to have the DNR conversation, and why AI has become an unlikely companion through all of it.

    In This Episode:

    Why hospitals won't spell out what's actually happening with your loved one and how Gomer used AI to decode his dad's medical charts and communicate clearly with family

    Lesson one from the hospital: no one will tell you what's going on unless you make them, and the only people who will are in palliative care

    The do-over myth and why middle age is when you realize the world stopped giving them to you—you don't go back, you live with the scar tissue

    The DNR conversation: what it actually means, why outside-of-hospital DNR requires a signed document on the door, and why you should have it sooner than you think

    When specialists miss the whole person: how productivity-driven, siloed medicine can leave no one reading the full picture

    Chapters:

    00:00: Welcome Back

    00:46: Gomer's Dad and the Care Home

    02:08: Lesson One—Hospitals Won't Tell You Anything

    07:25: Luke's Dad and Losing People Too Soon

    20:00: The Gradual Decline You Can't See Coming

    24:00: Reality, Do-Overs, and the Things That Can't Be Undone

    29:38: When Specialists Miss the Whole Person

    37:54: The DNR Conversation

    41:47: Big Fish and What We Learn from Our Parents' Stories

    48:21: What Parents Say When They Think It's Time

    53:23: AI, Claude, and the Bot That Said It Was Praying for You

    Resources Mentioned:

    Rebuilding Mum and Dad (YouTube)

    Catching Foxes on Substack

    Produced by Saint Kolbe Studios
  • Catching Foxes

    Not Dead! Family Crises, AI Converts, and Things Worth Being Angry About

    05/12/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    After a two-month hiatus, Luke and Gomer are back. This episode opens with a conversation about Gomer's father Don's ongoing health decline, the emotional and logistical chaos of elder care, and the conversations no one prepares you to have. From there, the fellas pivot to AI, the World Cup, Hollywood Botox, and the slow enshitification of everything.

    In This Episode:

    The full story of Gomer's dad Don's hip replacement, repeated ER visits, and the family's difficult reckoning with permanent skilled nursing care

    What no one tells you about Medicaid's "look back" provisions, the true cost of elder care, and why planning ahead matters far more than most families realize

    Gomer's complete 180 on AI and how tools like Claude and ChatGPT have become indispensable for managing his father's medical records, medications, and care in real time

    Euthanasia, modern medicine's ability to keep people alive without keeping them well, and what it means to age with dignity

    What they're angry, excited, and concerned about: home construction costs, the Fox Sports World Cup AI ad, The Iliad film, and Hollywood's Botox problem

    Chapters:

    00:00: Welcome Back

    02:07: Gomer's Dad's Health Crisis

    10:06: End-of-Life Conversations

    18:54: Navigating Elder Care and Medicaid

    31:39: Euthanasia, Modern Medicine, and Keeping People Alive

    42:43: From AI Skeptic to AI Convert

    51:29: AI in Practice: Research and Healthcare

    01:06:37: What Are You Angry, Excited, and Concerned About?

    01:10:09: The Enshitification of Everything

    Resources Mentioned:

    Catching Foxes on Patreon

    Catching Foxes on Substack

    Produced by Saint Kolbe Studios
  • Catching Foxes

    Gomer Believes in Giants Now

    03/03/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    This is a nephilim-heavy episode. Strap in!

    Also, please pray for Gomer's son, Noah. You'll hear all about it in the episode.

    Enjoy!
  • Catching Foxes

    Weep with those who Weep, Mourn with those who Mourn

    02/24/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    The fellas talk about the fragility of life. Also, Luke may or may not have taken a lover (in a tasteful way).

    Want to know for sure?

    You'll have to listen!

    Produced by Saint Kolbe Studios
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About Catching Foxes
Luke and Gomer became friends Freshman year at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and 14 years later they started a podcast. The show oscillates between a conversation between just the two of us and interviews that we do together of other, fancier people. Sometimes we get explicit either by being too honest or by being too stupid. Either way, it's fun!
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