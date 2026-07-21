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480 episodes
- Luke and Gomer talk about the passing of Gomer's father, but the episode isn't all doom and gloom (just the appropriate amount). Also included this week: an attempted murder, gray-market drugs, and a review of The Odyssey.
In This Episode:
Luke and Gomer compare notes on sleep, snoring, and inheriting their dads' blood pressure meds
The legend of Dave Van Vickel: grocery deliveries, a mid-street knife fight, and a jury summons
A review of The Odyssey movie, mythology demythologized, and Elliot Page's casting
Gomer reflects on his father's death, anticipatory grief, the Sirach 38 reading, and the funeral
Don Gormley's Shell/Texaco career stories, plus Luke's deep dive into nasal breathing, buzz breathing, nitric oxide, and gray-market Redatrutide
Chapters:
00:00: Intro — Sleep Problems and a New YouTube Rabbit Hole
06:09: Blood Pressure Meds, Family History, and Following in Dad's Footsteps
08:21: The Legend of Dave Van Vickel (Knife Fights and Groceries)
16:53: Sponsor — Faith Mosier, Dallas Healing House
18:37: The Odyssey Movie Review
24:41: Back to Dad — Carrying His Ashes and the Sirach 38 Reading
32:11: Anticipatory Grief, Hard Conversations, and the Funeral
1:00:47: Don Gormley's Career — From Skelly Oil to the Shell Tanker Standoff
1:10:04: Sponsor — Cloister Ignatian Prayer App
1:14:16: Welcome to the Dead Dads Club
1:16:34: Nasal Breathing, Buzz Breathing, and Nitric Oxide
1:32:02: Redatrutide, GLP-1s, and Wrapping Up
Resources Mentioned:
Dallas Healing House
Cloister Ignatian Prayer
ParishSOFT
Catching Foxes Substack
Produced by Saint Kolbe Studios
- Gomer's dad is out of the hospital and in a care home and this episode starts there, in the territory of walking a parent toward the end of his life. Luke and Gomer work through the lessons Gomer has picked up in the trenches: what hospitals won't tell you, how to have the DNR conversation, and why AI has become an unlikely companion through all of it.
In This Episode:
Why hospitals won't spell out what's actually happening with your loved one and how Gomer used AI to decode his dad's medical charts and communicate clearly with family
Lesson one from the hospital: no one will tell you what's going on unless you make them, and the only people who will are in palliative care
The do-over myth and why middle age is when you realize the world stopped giving them to you—you don't go back, you live with the scar tissue
The DNR conversation: what it actually means, why outside-of-hospital DNR requires a signed document on the door, and why you should have it sooner than you think
When specialists miss the whole person: how productivity-driven, siloed medicine can leave no one reading the full picture
Chapters:
00:00: Welcome Back
00:46: Gomer's Dad and the Care Home
02:08: Lesson One—Hospitals Won't Tell You Anything
07:25: Luke's Dad and Losing People Too Soon
20:00: The Gradual Decline You Can't See Coming
24:00: Reality, Do-Overs, and the Things That Can't Be Undone
29:38: When Specialists Miss the Whole Person
37:54: The DNR Conversation
41:47: Big Fish and What We Learn from Our Parents' Stories
48:21: What Parents Say When They Think It's Time
53:23: AI, Claude, and the Bot That Said It Was Praying for You
Resources Mentioned:
Rebuilding Mum and Dad (YouTube)
Catching Foxes on Substack
Produced by Saint Kolbe Studios
- After a two-month hiatus, Luke and Gomer are back. This episode opens with a conversation about Gomer's father Don's ongoing health decline, the emotional and logistical chaos of elder care, and the conversations no one prepares you to have. From there, the fellas pivot to AI, the World Cup, Hollywood Botox, and the slow enshitification of everything.
In This Episode:
The full story of Gomer's dad Don's hip replacement, repeated ER visits, and the family's difficult reckoning with permanent skilled nursing care
What no one tells you about Medicaid's "look back" provisions, the true cost of elder care, and why planning ahead matters far more than most families realize
Gomer's complete 180 on AI and how tools like Claude and ChatGPT have become indispensable for managing his father's medical records, medications, and care in real time
Euthanasia, modern medicine's ability to keep people alive without keeping them well, and what it means to age with dignity
What they're angry, excited, and concerned about: home construction costs, the Fox Sports World Cup AI ad, The Iliad film, and Hollywood's Botox problem
Chapters:
00:00: Welcome Back
02:07: Gomer's Dad's Health Crisis
10:06: End-of-Life Conversations
18:54: Navigating Elder Care and Medicaid
31:39: Euthanasia, Modern Medicine, and Keeping People Alive
42:43: From AI Skeptic to AI Convert
51:29: AI in Practice: Research and Healthcare
01:06:37: What Are You Angry, Excited, and Concerned About?
01:10:09: The Enshitification of Everything
Resources Mentioned:
Catching Foxes on Patreon
Catching Foxes on Substack
Produced by Saint Kolbe Studios
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About Catching Foxes
Luke and Gomer became friends Freshman year at the Franciscan University of Steubenville and 14 years later they started a podcast. The show oscillates between a conversation between just the two of us and interviews that we do together of other, fancier people. Sometimes we get explicit either by being too honest or by being too stupid. Either way, it's fun!Podcast website
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