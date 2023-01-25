Welcome to the Cannabis Cultivation and Science podcast, I’m your host, Tad Hussey of KIS Organics. This is the podcast where we discuss the cutting edge of org... More
Episode 112: Microbial Solutions for Plant Pathogens with Dr. Michael Brownbridge
My guest this week is Dr. Michael Brownbridge. Michael is a Biological Program Manager with BioWorks. In this role he provides technical support for the company's catalog of disease-management products, and their utilization in integrated plant health programs. Prior to joining BioWorks in 2019, he was fortunate enough to have travelled the world plying his craft, with research and outreach positions in Israel, Kenya, the US, New Zealand, and Canada, putting new biological control tools and knowledge into the hands of growers. Now on to the show!
4/20/2023
1:08:45
Episode 111: Common Cultivation Questions with Brandon Hudson
My guest this week is Brandon Hudson. Brandon is a second generation cannabis cultivator with over 35 years of direct experience with this amazing plant. Building on fundamentals learned as a child Brandon has applied a controlled approach to cannabis cultivation starting his first plants his freshman year of college in 1986. He currently works for KIS Organics providing growers with everything from customer support to assistance with nutrients and soil tests. A well rounded and passionate organic grower, Brandon's real passion is in soil chemistry. Most recently, Brandon was the Director of Cultivation and one of four founding members of a minority-owned hemp flower farm in South Carolina. He provided SOPs and oversight for all aspects of cultivation from propagation to harvest and cure, including daily operation of a large nursery facility. In this role Brandon also performed several federally funded hemp trials for HBCUs as well as research projects for nutrient producers. He is a proud dad and husband who spends his free time outdoors with his veggie gardens and chickens.This week’s show is a bit different, as we get a lot of the same questions at KIS Organics and thought it would be fun to do a show covering a lot of the most common ones. Now on to the show!
3/31/2023
1:11:51
Episode 110: Research on Powdery Mildew and Other Pathogens with Dr Nicole Gauthier
My guest this week is Dr. Nicole Gauthier. She is a Professor and Extension specialist at the University of Kentucky. Her program focuses on disease management of specialty crops, including hemp. In her Extension role, she develops educational and outreach programs to help growers manage disease through identification, understanding of pathosystems, and integration of management strategies. Her research program focuses on a range of hemp diseases, including Fusarium head blight. Dr. Gauthier earned her BS in Horticulture Science and her PhD in Plant Pathology from Louisiana State University. She joined the UK College of Agriculture in 2011 and began working with industrial hemp in 2014. There will be a link on the podcast page to access her resources and research. Now on to the show!
3/6/2023
1:11:29
Episode 109: Nutrient Analysis and Tissue Testing with Dr. Cari Peters
Cari Peters Raymond is Vice President at her family’s company, JR Peters Inc. She is proud to be the 3rd generation of Peters at the company, following both her Father and Grandfather, who introduced the original Peters fertilizers over 72 years ago. At J.R. Peters, Cari is the formulator of all products developed by JR Peters. She heads a hard-working team (the Jack’s Blue Crew) to bring new fertilizer formulas that provide solutions to growers’ nutritional issues. She also manages the J.R. Peters Laboratory & provides tech support – as in, real solutions to growers using the lab or Jack’s products. She has development many formulas that are all connected by the common goal to use nutrients efficiently according to a crop and stage specific nutrient target approach. Cari’s vision for Jack’s fertilizers include constantly looking for ways to help growers feed their plants more efficiently by using the most innovative nutrient sources.Growing Up Blue: Cari is a Terp & a Blue Hen -- She received her Ph.D. in Plant Sciences (2004), M.S in Agronomy (2000) from the Univ. of Maryland and her B.S. in Biology from the Univ. of Delaware (1997).
2/16/2023
1:13:08
Episode 108: Understanding Living Soil Fertility with Bryant Mason
My guest this week is Bryant Mason with Soil Doctor Consulting. Bryant is a Certified Crop Advisor who specializes in organic cannabis nutrition. He has spent the last 4 years working to combine precision laboratory techniques with data science in an effort to unravel the complexities of cannabis soil and crop nutrition. Along with his work on soilless media, he also helps outdoor cultivators around the U.S. with nutrient management and cover cropping. If you would like to do soil testing, help interpreting a soil test, or are interested in an online course on these subjects, his website is www.soildoctorconsulting.com. You can also find him on instagram @soil_doctor
