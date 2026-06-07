Candlelit Tales Irish Mythology Podcast

Conas taoi? How are ye? Welcome back to the Candlelit Tales podcast, where we tell Irish myths set to original music. In this episode, things go from bad to worse as the conflict between Fionn and Goll escalates beyond any hope of reconciliation, and the incredible warrior Goll Mac Morna meets his end at last. Artwork for this arc is provided by the incredible Maria Magee, fine artist and, incidentally, mother of Aron and Sorcha! You can find more of her work on Instagram @mariamagee.ie Please note that the content of these stories may be triggering for some listeners. Please take care of yourself as you listen. This story contains mentions of murder, self-harm and suicide. This podcast is proudly sponsored by the people who donate to us each month via https://www.patreon.com/candlelittales and anyone who sends us a one-off donation through the PayPal button on our website http://candlelittales.ie/ Find details of our upcoming shows here: https://candlelittales.ie/performances/ You can order our book Celtic Mythology now! Ireland: https://www.easons.com/celtic-mythology-sorcha-hegarty-9781507223888 US: https://bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales UK: https://uk.bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales

Sorcha is here to tell us about the Irish King of the Gods Please note the content of these stories may be triggering for some listeners, please take care of yourself as you listen. This podcast includes Sorcha's idea of what jokes are, which may be painfully cringe for some listeners/viewers. This podcast is proudly sponsored by the people who donate to us each month via / candlelittales and anyone who sends us a once-off donation through the Paypal button on our website candlelittales.ie/ Find details of our upcoming shows here: candlelittales.ie/performances/ Find details of our upcoming courses here: candlelittales.ie You can order our book Celtic Mythology now! www.easons.com/celtic-mythology-…rty-9781507223888 bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales uk.bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales

Conas taoi? How are ye? Welcome back to Candlelit Tales, the podcast where we tell Irish myths, carried by an original musical score. We recently wrapped up the Fianna Saga, and we're taking a well-earned break from storytelling to bring you this longer, more relaxed chat. In this episode, Aron sits down with Ruadhán Ó Deasmhúnaigh and Tomás Whelan, the two founders of a small festival off the west coast of Cork called Féile Solas. It's a celebration of the Summer Solstice and a gathering of like-minded people who want to tune into a slightly different frequency. We've had many great conversations about the artists, the atmosphere, the theatricality and the music behind this festival, and we're delighted to finally share this one with you. This episode was also released on Eist Radio, an online radio station, so we are sharing it here as well for our listeners. We get into what drove them to put on an independent music festival in West Cork, and share some of the music that will feature on the main stage. Check out these artists: Smithereens - Bear Trap Wild Notions/Luc O'Rourke - I don't hate guards Irvine - Maria Othermother - Inevitable Aron Hegarty/Candlelit Tales - Intro to Draíocht Caoimhín - Ríocht na Sí Find out more about this little festival here: https://www.feilesolas.ie/ Find details of our upcoming shows here: https://candlelittales.ie/performances/ Order our book Celtic Mythology: Ireland: https://www.easons.com/celtic-mythology-sorcha-hegarty-9781507223888 US: https://bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales UK: https://uk.bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales

About Candlelit Tales Irish Mythology Podcast

About Candlelit Tales Irish Mythology Podcast

About Candlelit Tales Irish Mythology Podcast