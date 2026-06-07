Candlelit Tales Irish Mythology Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
345 episodes
- Conas taoi?
How are ye? Welcome back to Candlelit Tales, the podcast where we tell Irish myths, carried by an original musical score.
We recently wrapped up the Fianna Saga, and we're taking a well-earned break from storytelling to bring you this longer, more relaxed chat.
In this episode, Aron sits down with Ruadhán Ó Deasmhúnaigh and Tomás Whelan, the two founders of a small festival off the west coast of Cork called Féile Solas. It's a celebration of the Summer Solstice and a gathering of like-minded people who want to tune into a slightly different frequency. We've had many great conversations about the artists, the atmosphere, the theatricality and the music behind this festival, and we're delighted to finally share this one with you.
This episode was also released on Eist Radio, an online radio station, so we are sharing it here as well for our listeners. We get into what drove them to put on an independent music festival in West Cork, and share some of the music that will feature on the main stage.
Check out these artists:
Smithereens - Bear Trap Wild Notions/Luc O'Rourke - I don't hate guards Irvine - Maria Othermother - Inevitable Aron Hegarty/Candlelit Tales - Intro to Draíocht Caoimhín - Ríocht na Sí
Find out more about this little festival here: https://www.feilesolas.ie/ Find details of our upcoming shows here: https://candlelittales.ie/performances/
Order our book Celtic Mythology: Ireland:
https://www.easons.com/celtic-mythology-sorcha-hegarty-9781507223888 US: https://bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales UK: https://uk.bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales
- Sorcha is here to tell us about the Irish King of the Gods
Please note the content of these stories may be triggering for some listeners, please take care of yourself as you listen. This podcast includes Sorcha's idea of what jokes are, which may be painfully cringe for some listeners/viewers.
This podcast is proudly sponsored by the people who donate to us each month via
/ candlelittales and anyone who sends us a once-off donation through the Paypal button on our website candlelittales.ie/
Find details of our upcoming shows here: candlelittales.ie/performances/
Find details of our upcoming courses here: candlelittales.ie
You can order our book Celtic Mythology now!
www.easons.com/celtic-mythology-…rty-9781507223888
bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales
uk.bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales
- Conas taoi? How are ye?
Welcome back to the Candlelit Tales podcast, where we tell Irish myths set to original music.
In this episode, things go from bad to worse as the conflict between Fionn and Goll escalates beyond any hope of reconciliation, and the incredible warrior Goll Mac Morna meets his end at last.
Artwork for this arc is provided by the incredible Maria Magee, fine artist and, incidentally, mother of Aron and Sorcha! You can find more of her work on Instagram @mariamagee.ie
Please note that the content of these stories may be triggering for some listeners. Please take care of yourself as you listen. This story contains mentions of murder, self-harm and suicide.
This podcast is proudly sponsored by the people who donate to us each month via
https://www.patreon.com/candlelittales and anyone who sends us a one-off donation through the PayPal button on our website http://candlelittales.ie/
Find details of our upcoming shows here: https://candlelittales.ie/performances/
You can order our book Celtic Mythology now!
Ireland: https://www.easons.com/celtic-mythology-sorcha-hegarty-9781507223888
US: https://bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales
UK: https://uk.bookshop.org/lists/our-books-candlelit-tales
More Arts podcasts
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The Chef's CutArts, Food
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- I Want Her Shoes PodcastArts, Business, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Hobbies, Leisure
Trending Arts podcasts
- HowToBBQRightArts, Food, Leisure
- Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura LeeArts, Business, Society & Culture
- MrCreepyPasta's StorytimeArts, Fiction
- Strong Sense of Place | Travel Through BooksArts, Books
- Every OutfitArts, Fashion & Beauty
- 日谈公园Arts, Music, Performing Arts, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The Book CaseArts, Books, Fiction, Society & Culture
- Dragnet | Old Time RadioArts
- Handbag Designer 101: The Stories Behind Handbag Designers, Brands, and Industry IconsArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty
- پلی لیست | PlayListArts, Music
- Gunsmoke | Old Time RadioArts
- Down These Mean Streets (Old Time Radio Detectives)Arts, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Nostalgic Mystery RadioArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Shelved By GenreArts, Books, Education
- Cozy Corner with Hossein Nasiri | کوزی کرنر با حسین نصیریArts, Business, Education, Self-Improvement
- 蜜獾吃书Arts, Books
- Old Time Radio WesternsArts, Kids & Family, Performing Arts
- Case Closed! (old time radio)Arts, Performing Arts
- The New Yorker: PoetryArts, Books
- Sherlock Holmes Short StoriesArts, Fiction, Performing Arts
About Candlelit Tales Irish Mythology Podcast
We are a group of storytellers, performers, and musicians. We tell Irish myths to a live audience with live music. Candlelit Tales was founded by brother-sister storytelling duo Aron and Sorcha Hegarty. Driven by a passion for Irish mythology, we started retelling the stories to a near-empty room upstairs in a Dublin pub one rainy evening in November. The next week, the room was a lot less empty, and we were joined by musician Ru O’Sé. By the fourth week, the room was full, and so was the hall outside. We realised that when we share our passion, it becomes contagious. And we’ve been telling stories and playing music from that day to this. Since then, over the past five years of telling stories in the capital of this nation of storytellers, we have developed and refined our uniquely expressive, naturalistic and modern style. Live music is the heartbeat of all our performances, and a live original music score composed by a team of talented musicians drives the rhythm of the storiesPodcast website
Listen to Candlelit Tales Irish Mythology Podcast, THEMOVE and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Candlelit Tales Irish Mythology Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.