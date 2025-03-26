Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsOn The Ball with Ric Bucher
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
On The Ball with Ric Bucher
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

On The Ball with Ric Bucher

Ric Bucher, NBA insider and Fox Sports NBA analyst
SportsBasketballFootball
On The Ball with Ric Bucher
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 542
  • The Mike Malone Firing: Why and Why Now
    Ric discusses the behind-the-scenes events that led to yet another NBA head coach, Mike Malone of the Denver Nuggets, unexpectedly being fired by a team on the cusp of going to the playoffs. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/bucher-and-friends. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    28:16
  • Quad Shot: Jokic Deserves Better, Suns At Their Worst, Kerr The Maestro, Request for LeBron Fans
    In this latest edition of the Quad Shot, Ric presents why Denver Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic has less talent around him than LeBron James or Steph Curry; the astonishing lack of competitive fire being displayed by the Phoenix Suns; the process through which Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr has built an undefeated starting lineup (and quieted his critics); and his request for help in reconciling recent head-scratching comments by LeBron James.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/bucher-and-friends. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    39:06
  • The Man Behind The Shooting Prowess of Every Final Four Team
    Ric interviews John Carter, CEO of Noah Basketball Technology, about the shooting technology used by 28 NBA teams and hundreds of college and university programs, including all four men's Final Four teams. The two discover that they have a host of similar connections in the basketball world and that Bucher -- and his collegiate basketball-playing daughter -- used prototype versions of Carter's technology without knowing it. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/bucher-and-friends. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    42:37
  • Digging Deeper into the AD-Doncic Trade and the SGA-Joker MVP Debate
    Ric digs into the reports detailing the Los Angeles Lakers' disenchantment with, and willingness to trade, Anthony Davis, as well as the arguments being made for and against the NBA's top two candidates for Most Valuable Player, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/bucher-and-friends. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    29:34
  • Resting Stars to Lose: Legit Concern or Crazed Conspiracy Talk?
    Ric discusses the heated reaction to NBA teams resting their star players against certain opponents and whether there is merit to believing teams are intentionally trying to lose specific games against particular opponents. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/bucher-and-friends. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    27:03

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About On The Ball with Ric Bucher

A weekly sports podcast with inside information and perspective from veteran NBA insider and Fox Sports analyst Ric Bucher, along with NBA players, coaches, executives and media as occasional guests Support this show at http://supporter.acast.com/bucher-and-friendsSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/bucher-and-friends. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
SportsBasketballFootball

Listen to On The Ball with Ric Bucher, The Zach Lowe Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/14/2025 - 10:49:12 PM