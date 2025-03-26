The Man Behind The Shooting Prowess of Every Final Four Team

Ric interviews John Carter, CEO of Noah Basketball Technology, about the shooting technology used by 28 NBA teams and hundreds of college and university programs, including all four men's Final Four teams. The two discover that they have a host of similar connections in the basketball world and that Bucher -- and his collegiate basketball-playing daughter -- used prototype versions of Carter's technology without knowing it.