Ric discusses the behind-the-scenes events that led to yet another NBA head coach, Mike Malone of the Denver Nuggets, unexpectedly being fired by a team on the cusp of going to the playoffs.
Quad Shot: Jokic Deserves Better, Suns At Their Worst, Kerr The Maestro, Request for LeBron Fans
In this latest edition of the Quad Shot, Ric presents why Denver Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic has less talent around him than LeBron James or Steph Curry; the astonishing lack of competitive fire being displayed by the Phoenix Suns; the process through which Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr has built an undefeated starting lineup (and quieted his critics); and his request for help in reconciling recent head-scratching comments by LeBron James.
The Man Behind The Shooting Prowess of Every Final Four Team
Ric interviews John Carter, CEO of Noah Basketball Technology, about the shooting technology used by 28 NBA teams and hundreds of college and university programs, including all four men's Final Four teams. The two discover that they have a host of similar connections in the basketball world and that Bucher -- and his collegiate basketball-playing daughter -- used prototype versions of Carter's technology without knowing it.
Digging Deeper into the AD-Doncic Trade and the SGA-Joker MVP Debate
Ric digs into the reports detailing the Los Angeles Lakers' disenchantment with, and willingness to trade, Anthony Davis, as well as the arguments being made for and against the NBA's top two candidates for Most Valuable Player, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Resting Stars to Lose: Legit Concern or Crazed Conspiracy Talk?
Ric discusses the heated reaction to NBA teams resting their star players against certain opponents and whether there is merit to believing teams are intentionally trying to lose specific games against particular opponents.
